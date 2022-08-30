Volleyball
Lady
Lakers
win
again
HICKMAN — After a rough start, Calloway County has now won two matches in a row, thanks to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 win Monday night at Fulton County.
The Lady Lakers (2-4) got nine kills from Lillie Thorn, seven from Kayden Patrick and six from Lydia Bell against the Lady Pilots (0-7). Cana McDonald and Bell also supplied five service aces apiece.
Calloway will head to Briensburg tonight for a matchup with 4th District power Christian Fellowship.
Lady
Tigers
keep
rolling
FULTON — Murray High swept Fulton City Monday night by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 to win its fourth match in a row.
The Lady Tigers are now 4-1 after an opening-night loss to CFS at home. No stats were available Monday.
Alyssa Daughrity had 15 kills at net, while Macy Chiles had 15 assists. Rachel Kjellberg had nine defensive digs and tied with Chiles with eight service aces. Ashley Vonnahme had eight digs, while Kaleigha Hill had seven digs and eight aces, while Daughrity added eight digs and an ace to go with three blocks. Allison Vonnahme also had seven aces, six assists and four digs.
Soccer
Tigers
scratch
Colonels
HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High returned to its winning ways Monday by defeating host Christian County, 6-0.
This came a few nights after the Tigers (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season against rival Calloway County.
Monday, the Tigers wasted no time against the Colonels (4-4), scoring three times in the opening half before matching that total in the final 40 minutes. Max Rosa had a big night with two goals and two assists, while Nate Wyatt matched that goal total and added an assist of his own. Collier Crouch and Cooper Cunningham, accounted for the other goals in the match, while Dylan McCallon had an assist.
