Tigers claim knockout win
EDDYVLLE— Murray High showed Saturday that it was not interested in spending a whole afternoon away from its hometown as it took an 11-1 boys' soccer knockout win with 25 minutes still left in the second half.
Murray High (10-3) had three different players achieve hat tricks in the win. Kameron Murphy, Max Rosa and Kellen Crouch all had three goals apiece. Jimmy Kjellberg and Gavin Harris accounted for the other two goals for the Tigers.
The Lyons (4-11) did manage to score a first-half goal, but the Tigers’ offense clearly was operating at peak efficiency as they went to the halftime break up by an 8-1 score.
The end only needed 15 minutes of play in the second half as the Tigers continued to pressure the Lyon defense with a constant assault on its end of the field. Rosa and Crouch also had assists, while teammates Brady Burkeen, Nate Wyatt and Dylan McCallon had two apiece and Cooper Cunningham and Pierson Kerrick added one each.
McCracken finishes Lakers
PADUCAH— In a boys' soccer match that was resumed late in the first half after being halted by lightning in August, host McCracken County shut out Calloway County, 6-0, Saturday afternoon.
McCracken had led 1-0 with about 15 minutes left in the first half but extended that edge to 2-0 by halftime. Then, the Mustangs (12-2-2) found the back of the net four times in the second half as they outshot the Lakers (9-4-2) by a 33-3 margin. Calloway entered Saturday having had several recent matches where it would outshoot opponents by similar margins. Keeper Hunter Williams had 11 saves for Calloway.
