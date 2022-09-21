Volleyball
Lady
Lakers
avenge
loss
to
Carlisle
in
best
2
of
3
CARLISLE COUNTY— Calloway County avenged an earlier loss to Carlisle County Tuesday night with a straight-sets victory by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-20.
The Lady Lakers (7-9) got seven kills from Gracie Friedrich, five from Carson McReynolds and four from Olivia Miles against the Lady Comets (14-13). The match was shortened to a best two-of-three format due to the air conditioning system malfunctioning inside the Carlisle gym after high temperatures rose into the upper 90s Tuesday.
Gracie Turner had 15 digs on defense.
.
Soccer
Lady
Lakers
can’t
contain
strong
McCracken
team
MURRAY— McCracken County came to the Jim Nix Soccer Complex Tuesday night looking to prove that it is one of the top girls soccer teams in Region 1 and seemed to accomplish the mission with a 5-0 win over host Calloway County (8-7).
This one was decided quickly as the Lady Mustangs (11-2) scored three times in the first half. McCracken’s first loss of this season came in ts first visit to Murray, a 3-2 loss to Murray High a few weeks ago.
Lady
Tigers
take
care
of
Graves
on
road
MAYFIELD — Murray High had very little trouble Tuesday, taking a 6-0 girls soccer win over host Graves County.
The Lady Tigers (13-3, 4-2 in 2nd District) claimed their fifth straight win as they closed their 2nd District slate for this season. Graves fell to 2-9-1 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Murray High led 4-0 at the half as Kyra Jones and Ava Flota rammed home rebounds, while a Jones feed led to a Kallen Fuller goal and Jayln Fuqua added a penalty kick.
In the second half, Flota added her second goal and Jones finished it with a score in the final two minutes.
