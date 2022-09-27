Soccer
Lakers
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Soccer
Lakers
finish
regular
season
with
OT
win
over
Graves
MURRAY— The old saying of tossing season records and earlier results out of the proverbial window was once again confirmed Monday night.
After comfortably defeating 2nd District boys soccer opponent Graves County earlier this season in Mayfield, second-seeded Calloway County nearly had its final match of the season at the friendly confines of the Jim Nix Soccer Complex ruined by a very determined Eagle team. In the end, though, Calloway’s Bo Stom gave his team a 2-1 win in a match that required double overtime to decide and was only about 20 seconds from going to a penalty-kicks shootout.
That was because the Eagles found a way to score in the final two minutes of the second half after the Lakers had grabbed a 1-0 lead on an Ivan Damian unassisted goal with only 30 seconds left before halftime.
Earlier this season, Calloway (10-5-2 overall, 6-2 in district play) took a 4-2 win against the Eagles (9-10-1, 1-7 in district play) at Mayfield in a match the Lakers controlled, although the Eagles did pull within one goal in the second half before Calloway pulled away.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.