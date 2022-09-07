Soccer
Lady
Soccer
Lady
Lakers
knock
out
Christian
HOPKINSVILLE— After defending its Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 girls soccer title over the weekend, Calloway County went back above the .500 mark for the first time since its opening match Tuesday night.
The Lady Lakers moved to 5-4 on the season with a 10-0 knockout of host Christian County. Harlee Davis had a match to remember with five goals and an assist, while Addi Schumacher added two goals of her own.
Lexi McClure, Ginni Mikulcik and Kiersten Carraway all had single goals, while Josey McManus added an assist.
Golf
Murray
High
teams
play
well
at
Mayfield
MAYFIELD— Murray High swept a Tuesday afternoon match at the Mayfield Country Club that involved several other teams.
In girls play, the Lady Tigers earned the team win with a score of 162 to edge host Mayfield by nine strokes in a match that also included players from Ballard Memorial and Hickman County. Emerson continued her strong play with a nine-hole score of 36, while Macy Saylor was behind her with a 39. Jansyn Hays ended with a 42, while Catherine Kim had one of her best efforts so far with a 45.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers continue to show dramatic improvement as Tucker Blane earned individual medalist honors on a day Murray High won the event.
Murray High’s score of 157 was enough to edge Mayfield (175), Ballard (179) and Livingston Central (180). Blane led the way with a 35 that was backed by Ian Dahncke’s 38 and Scott Winchester’s 39. Reed Jarvis supplied the final score with a 45.
