Volleyball
Lady
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Volleyball
Lady
Lakers,
Lady
Tigers
both
win
Calloway County (10-13) went five sets for the second straight night Tuesday, this time winning at Caldwell County (12-16) by scores of 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7.
This came on the heels of a five-set loss to Christian County at Jeffrey Gymnasium in which Gracie Friedrich had nine kills and nine blocks and Gracie Turner had 15 digs.
Meanwhile, Murray High also notched its 10th win of the season by sweeping Trigg County by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The Lady Tigers (10-14) did their greatest damage to the Lady Wildcats (1-30) from the service line as they had 26 aces. Rachel Kjellberg and Halleigh Kline had nine and eight, respectably. Kjellberg also had seven digs, while Allison Vonnahme had six assists.
Monday night, in a straight-sets win at Fulton County, Alyssa Daughrity had five kills with Vonnahme and Macy Chiles adding five and four assists, respectably.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.