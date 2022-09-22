Volleyball
Lady
Volleyball
Lady
Tigers
defeat
Livingston
on
road
SMITHLAND—Murray High returned to its winning ways Tuesday night with a four-sets victory at Livingston Central.
The Lady Tigers (7-8) got the win by winning the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-19 before the Lady Cardinals (3-13) took the third set by a 25-23 score as they played much better than their record this season has shown. However, it was the Lady Tigers bringing the heat in Set 4, dominating the hosts by a 25-10 count. The win broke a three-game losing streak for the Lady Tigers and pulled them within one win of the .500 mark for the season.
The Lady Tigers’match with St. Mary that was scheduled for tonight in Paducah has been canceled. There is no word as to whether that match will be rescheduled.
Soccer
Tigers
ease
past
Graves
on
road
MAYFIELD — Murray High did not score a lot in Tuesday’s 2nd District boys soccer clash at Graves County, but it did enough in a 2-0 win.
The Tigers (11-3, 3-3 in district play) got a goal and an assist from Max Rosa, while Kellen Crouch contributed the other goal. The Tigers also had good net play from keepers Hank Fronza (two saves) and Pierson Kerrick (three saves) to keep the Eagles (8-8, 0-6 in district play)
