Volleyball
Lady
Volleyball
Lady
Lakers
fall
in
5
sets
to
Christian,
Lady
Tigers
sweep
Fulton
County
Calloway County (9-13) engaged Christian County in a five-set war Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
In the end, though, it was the visiting Lady Colonels taking the win — 25-21, 25-10, 23-25, 23-25, 15-3. Christian now moves to 10-21 on the season.
Meanwhile, in Hickman, Murray High won for the second time in three outings by sweeping host Fulton County, 25-11, 25-14. That moved the Lady Tigers to 9-14 on the season. n
