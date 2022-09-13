Soccer
Calloway
teams
prepare
for
Cross-Town
tonight
with
sweep
at
Mayfield
MAYFIELD — With Part 2 of the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic soccer battle on tap for tonight at Murray High, Calloway County’s teams had to keep their concentration at a high level on Monday.
They had important business as they headed to Mayfield for a 2nd District doubleheader with host Mayfield. It appears, though, that the Lady Lakers and Lakers were more than up to that task.
In the girls match, Calloway easily cruised past the Lady Cardinals with a 10-0 knockout victory that represented their second such win in as many outings. In the nightcap, the Lakers also had an easy time in shutting out Mayfield by a 5-0 score.
The Lady Lakers (8-4, 2-3 in the district) barely drew a sweat in their win, their seventh in a row. This was also a true team win as seven players scored goals.
Harlee Davis, Lillie Curtis and Ginna Mikulcik all had two scores, while KayBre Gamble, Addi Schumacher, Sophie Hendley and Keira Koepp all scored one apiece. Davis and Schumacher also added assists, along with Kaylee Morris and Kiersten Carraway.
In the boys’ contest, the Lakers (8-3-2, 4-1 in the district) were facing a team that has made a habit of being a tough out on its home field. In fact, last year alone, the Cardinals (5-6, 1-4 in district play) played several of the area’s strongest teams within one goal when they were the host team.
However, the Lakers were having none of that on Monday. Jude Bazzell scored twice in the first half, the first of those goals coming in the opening 10 minutes with an assist from Ivan Damian, the second off a pass from Bo Stom in the final minute before halftime.
However, Calloway kept the pressure on the Cards and put together the decisive burst over an eight-minute period. Kolt Bazzell scored off a feed from Canaan Bazzell with 29 minutes left, followed by an Anthony Alvardo score off an Alberto Boscaro feed, followed by Jude Bazzell’s third goal of the night off a Jaden Blanton pass.
Mayfield showed offensive punch in the first half, taking 10 shots. However, the Laker defense significantly limited those opportunities in the final 40 minutes as the Cards could only muster five.
Meanwhile, the Lakers continue to dominate possession as they took 31 shots in the match.
Volleyball
Stats
from
All
‘A’
Region
1
tourney
MURRAY— In Saturday’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Volleyball Tournament, Murray High had some strong individual performances.
In its 25-15, 25-22 loss to Mayfield, Alyssa Daughrity had five kills with 10 digs from teammate Haleigh Cline and five assists and four digs from Macy Chiles.
In the Lady Tigers’ 25-8, 25-20 win over Fulton County, Daughrity had six kills, while Chiles had six assists, five digs and six service aces. Allison Vonnahme had four assists and three aces, while Rachel Kjellberg had three kills and four aces, joining Kaleigha Hill with four aces.
In a 25-6, 25-16 loss to eventual winner Community Christian Academy, Chiles had five digs and four aces, Allison Vonnahme had five assists, while Ashley Vonnahme had four digs.
Also, in a 25-16, 25-23 win over St. Mary, Chiles and Allison Vonnahme each had six assists with Vonnahme adding five aces and Chiles three. Ashley Vonnahme had five digs, while Cline had three aces. Daughrity had four kills.
