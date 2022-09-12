Soccer
Lady
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Soccer
Lady
Lakers
KO
Tilghman
PADUCAH— Calloway County wasted no time in taking charge Saturday, beating Paducah Tilghman, 11-1, in girls’ soccer action.
The Lady Lakers (7-4) took a 5-1 halftime lead and went on to end this one early with six more goals to achieve the 10-goal rule with seven minutes left in the second half.
Harlee Davis continued her scoring binge with four more goals in the win over the Lady Blue Tornado (3-7). Addi Schumacher also achieved a hat trick with both Schumacher and Davis also having an assist apiece.
Single goals were contributed by Kaylee Morris, Josey McManus, Sophie Hendley and Ginni Mikulcik. Lillie Curtis had two assists to go with one each for McManus, Mikulcik and Hendley.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.