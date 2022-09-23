Soccer
Marshall
DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Tim Stark said he believed his team played a better match Thursday against defending Region 1 champion Marshall County than it had earlier in the season.
However, one thing is still a problem when it comes to the Lady Marshals, and that is not only true for the Lady Lakers. Marshall is still the fastest team in Region 1 and used that to full effect in a 6-0 win at Colburn Stadium that sealed a perfect 2nd District campaign at 8-0.
Marshall (12-3 overall) scored twice in the opening 10 minutes on goals from Kelsey Crass, then added a third goal with about 12 minutes left before halftime from Amelia Boone. An own goal in the final 10 minutes put Marshall up 4-0.
However, the Lady Lakers (8-8, 2-5 in district play) managed to hold the Lady Marshals in check, for the most part, in the second half before Anna Robertson and Peyton Lamb scored in the final 25 minutes.
Calloway was also without the services of leading scorer Harlee Davis, who sat out Thursday’s match due to a leg injury that first developed last weekend in a loss to Lexington Catholic in the Kentucky 2A Championships at Owensboro.
The Lady Lakers have also been without forward/midfielder Rylie Lencki for about three weeks after she saw her season end prematurely for the second year in a row with a knee injury.
Calloway can still build momentum for the upcoming season with a win over Graves County in its 2nd District regular season finale Monday at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
