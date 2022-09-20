Volleyball
Lady
MURRAY— In its first match since this past weekend’s run-in with state powerhouse Lexington Catholic in the Kentucky 2A Championships in Owensboro, Calloway County showed that may have learned a few things from that experience on Monday night.
Against a very strong Mayfield squad, the Lady Lakers defended their home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium in fierce fashion and emerged with a hard-fought and perhaps moment-building win in five sets, 25-22, 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 17-15.
It was a huge night at the net for the Lady Lakers (6-9) as they ended with 54 kills. Lillie Thorn led the way with 18, while Lyda Bell had 15 and Gracie Friedrich had 12. Gracie Turner, who had a superb match against LexCath, continued to play well at the libero spot, finishing with 11 digs on defense. Bell and Friedrich also had five services aces apiece in the win over the Lady Cardinals (10-6).
MURRAY—At Taylor Gymnasium Monday night, host Murray High battled Ballard Memorial hard before falling by a score of 12-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.
The Lady Tigers are now 7-8 on the season, while Ballard, one of the top teams in Region 1 last season, improves to 8-10. n
