Soccer
Tigers
rip
Hoptown
HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High ended its boys soccer regular season in style Thursday night, hammering host Hopkinsville by an 8-1 final score.
Murray High (13-5) scored four times in the opening 15 minutes to put the host Tigers (10-8-1) in an early hole that proved too much to overcome. Murray High got goals from Nate Wyatt, Kellen Crouch, Max Rosa and Kameron Murphy to take a 4-0 lead.
Cooper Cunningham would score with 17 minutes left in the opening half for a 5-0 lead and Xavier Robinson added a goal in the final five minutes to pad the lead to 6-0, heading into the intermission.
Rosa added his second goal seven minutes into the second half and Crouch finished the rout with a shot and score in the final four minutes as the Tigers outshot Hoptown by a 25-3 margin overall, 14-2 on shots on goal.
Volleyball
Lady
Tigers
extend
Marshall
to
4
sets
MURRAY — Murray High may not have won Thursday night’s 4th District battle with Marshall County but it made a statement that it is continuing to improve under first-year Head Coach Al Bassett.
The Lady Tigers extended a Lady Marshals squad that had only lost four times this season to four sets before falling 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14. That leaves the Lady Tigers at 7-10 overall and 0-5 in district play. Marshall improved to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in district play.
CFS
justifies
reputation
with
sweep
at
Jeffrey
MURRAY — It has been known for several years how strong of a program Christian Fellowship has had in volleyball.
Thursday night, the Lady Eagles gave more evidence of why that is the case as they came to Jeffrey Gymnasium and swept a Calloway County team that had been playing well the past few weeks. CFS took the match by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-10 to move to 17-4 and a perfect 6-0 in 4th District play.
The Lady Lakers (9-10, 1-4 in district play)were in this match, though, in the early going. In fact, they were tied — 11-11 — in the first set and had a chance to take the lead but could not score off a serve. CFS went on to outscore the Lady Lakers 14-7 the rest of the set in establishing command.
Gracie Friedrich had a big night at the net for Calloway with eight kills and six blocks. Carson McReynolds had four blocks. However, CFS’ defense was solid and only yielded four service aces in the match.
Gracie Turner led Calloway with nine defensive digs, while Cana McDonald had five.
