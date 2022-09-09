Volleyball
Mayfield
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Volleyball
Mayfield
sweeps
Lady
Lakers
MAYFIELD — A tough Mayfield team proved to be more than a challenge for Calloway County Thursday night in volleyball as the Lady Lakers took a straight-sets defeat by scores of 25-16,25-18, 25-20.
Calloway did have some impressive individual efforts, though. Carson McReynolds had 10 kills, while Gracie Friedrich had eight kills and a team-high 10 blocks. Meanwhile, Cambrey Driscoll and Lydia Bell both had 11 digs to the Lady Lakers, who fell to 3-6, while the Lady Cardinals improved to 6-3.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.