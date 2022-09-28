Soccer
Tigers
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Soccer
Tigers
play
well,
fall
at
McCracken
PADUCAH— Murray High gave defending Region 1 boys soccer champion McCracken County all it could handle Tuesday night.
The Tigers, in fact, had the lead on the host Mustangs with about 30 minutes left in the match before the defending champs found an extra gear to subdue the Tigers by a 6-4 score in Paducah.
Murray had a 4-3 lead early in the second half but Tiger Head Coach said his team ran into fatigue issues against the deeper Mustangs and could not hold them in check.
“It was a good game. We kind of checked out for a 10-minute spell in the second half and they punished us,” Rosa said. “But I’m proud of the overall effort.”
Murray High (12-5) got two goals from Max Rosa and one each from Jimmy Kjellberg and Kameron Murphy. Dylan McCallon had two assists for the Tigers, while Rosa also had an assist and Jack Richey contributed an assist as well.
Murray High scored three times in the opening 30 minutes, only to be matched by the Mustangs (14-3-3), but Murphy’s goal with only four minutes left sent the match to halftime with the Tigers up one goal. n
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.