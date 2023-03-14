MURRAY — There are many softball coaches who would look at the situation Calloway County’s Kady Arant finds herself this season and be worried.
Understating things, the Lady Lakers are young and a look at the roster shows this in black and white. For a team of 18 players, 10 of them have, out to the side of their name or jersey number “8th,” or “7th.” That represents their grade.
That is correct. It is not a misprint. A program that won the Kentucky 2A Championships state title and advanced to the Region 1 championship game two seasons ago and finished third at 2A and won its second straight 4th District title last year has more middle schoolers than high schoolers by a 10-8 margin.
Yet, Arant is not concerned. In fact, if one addresses her with this information, she is likely to get the sly smile of a Cheshire cat. Not only is she not concerned, she seems to relish this situation.
“We’re young and when I say ‘we’re young,’ hey! We’re young … and that’s not a bad thing at all,” Arant said. “It just comes down to expectation and these younger kids are going to step up.”
Actually, in some cases, they are already have done that. Several of Arant’s middle-school force played key roles in some huge moments last season, both in the field and on offense. So, while the overall roster indicates “young,” it is hardly inexperienced, which is one reason for that sly smile from Arant. She knows those players have delivered in big moments.
Also helping her confidence is the talent in those other eight players of actual high-school age. Oh yeah, they also have been through the big moments.
It starts with senior catcher Carson McReynolds, who has already signed to play at Dyersburg State Community College next season. She is one of two seniors on this year’s team, with main pitcher Emerson Grogan (who also plays first base) being the other.
McReynolds not only showed she has a talent for throwing out anyone trying to steal second against her, she also carries a very big stick as she left several ballparks with her ability to hit home runs. However, she came very close to not having a chance to exhibit those skills as she sustained a knee injury late in the just-completed Lady Lakers basketball season.
Fortunately, that amounted to only a major scare.
“She’s clear. She’s playing and she’s good to go. That was a huge relief,” Arant said, recalling how her phone began ringing continuously the night McReynolds was injured in the opening seconds of a game at Marshall County. “The first thing you’re thinking is, ‘Oh man! It’s her senior year.’ You obviously don’t want to see this happen, so it was a happy moment (when an MRI examination revealed no serious injury) and we heard that she was going to play.”
This also avoided a repeat from last year when star player Adison Hicks was unable to return from a major knee injury she sustained the previous fall during volleyball.
That obstacle avoided, Arant and the Lady Lakers can focus on the task at hand, which is finding a way to somehow eclipse the success of the past two seasons, where they compiled a combined record of 44-23.
Grogan, who inherits the ace role from the graduated Izzy Housden, has help in the circle in the form of Mayfield transfer Hailee Jones, a freshman who was injured last season.
Calloway also has its table setter back, speedy junior shortstop Preslee Phillips, who is back in the leadoff position and can hit for power as easily as bunt her way on base. She scored the first two runs of Calloway’s 3-2 win over Corbin in the 2A third-place game last year at Owensboro.
Senior Mattie Overby, who plays first when Grogan is pitching, has also been very dependable in that spot, as well as providing a capable bat.
The Lady Lakers also will welcome back a familiar face as senior Sophie Lax returns and will man the second base spot. And with the ultra-positive persona already in place with McReynolds, Arant said Lax’s return gives the team an added injection of positive reinforcement.
“Sophie is one of the happiest people to be around. You can’t help but smile when you’re with her,” she said.
Arant said the odds-on-favorite for the third base spot appears to be one of the middle schoolers, eighth grader Ashlynn Bazzell, whose signature moment came in last year’s 2A third-place game as she made two huge diving catches on soft line drives from the second base position. She also scored the winning run after reaching base on an infield error and stealing second.
Sophomore Bailee Grogan had several big catches last year in the outfield, along with some big hits at the plate. She had the sacrifice fly that produced the only run in Calloway’s 1-0 win over host Marshall in the district title game. At least one middle schooler looks to handle one of the other outfield spots in the form of Emerson Herndon, who retains her rank as the team’s “Pup,” meaning she is the youngest player on the squad. Arant said she was undecided on the other outfield position.
