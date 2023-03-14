MURRAY — There are many softball coaches who would look at the situation Calloway County’s Kady Arant finds herself this season and be worried.

Understating things, the Lady Lakers are young and a look at the roster shows this in black and white. For a team of 18 players, 10 of them have, out to the side of their name or jersey number “8th,” or “7th.” That represents their grade.

Tags

Recommended for you