MURRAY — Jonathan Rogers may be the new head coach of the Murray High softball team. However, he has already become fully aware that he is stepping into a team that, with several pieces returning from last year, is intent on changing some things that happened in the 2022 campaign. And he said he is happy to help.
“I know that I was setting some goals coming into this season but, in addressing things with the girls in the preseason, it was clear that there are some things they left unsettled,” Rogers said ahead of his first season opening this week. “So hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position to accomplish those things this season.”
The two things that seem to be most difficult for the Lady Tigers to digest were losses in last year’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament title game and the first round of the 4th District Tournament. Both were games Murray High easily could have won, falling 2-0 against All “A’” host Carlisle County and 2-1 to arch-rival Calloway County in the districts at Draffenville.
In investigating those defeats, though, Rogers said he has uncovered some clues and they go along with his main message so far to the players. Take care of the little things first.
“I think, last year, we were trying to hit home runs at moments where we had runners at second and third when we just really needed to get those runs home. This year, we’re switching it up, playing small ball in an attempt to get those runs home,” he said. “We’re looking to keep our errors to two per game, while being able to score at least three runs a game.
“If we can do that, we’ll be in good position.”
That is because the Lady Tigers had a potential shutdown pitcher in the circle. Junior Kylie Chapman was solid most of the season, but she shined brightest toward the end and was outstanding in the 2-1 loss to Calloway in the district tournament, surrendering only three hits. In the final 10 games, she allowed four runs or more only four times.
As this season approaches, Rogers said he can see maturity in the junior.
“One of the things I did was to sit all of the girls down and try to get to know what they want to accomplish and what they want to do this season. One of things she mentioned is making sure to hit her spots,” he said. “She talked about how a pitch might be called for the inside and she’d miss a little bit toward the middle, so she’s wanting to make sure she’s commanding her pitches better.
“She’s looking a lot better with that so far this year and, of course, she’s got good velocity. But she’s very hungry for wins and she has put a ton of work in outside of our own practices.”
Chapman does have a new catcher this season in senior Marlee Riddle, who takes over for dependable Sydney Wyatt, who was one of two seniors last season.
“Of course, the catcher commands the field and sees everything, so that’s a very important position,” Rogers said. “We’ve been doing a lot of blocking drills and working on how we give signals (between pitcher and catcher) and there’s been a lot that she’s had to learn but she’s done a good job of communicating and being a good leader.”
When it comes to the Lady Tigers’ fielders, while there will be many familiar faces, the positions they occupy may cause more than a few double-takes from Murray High fans.
Three players will be in the same positions they played last spring. Hard-hitting junior lefty Derryauna Hudspeth will be back at first base, which was the position she played when last year’s starter — the graduated Victoria Burton — was not occupying that spot. Steady junior Mylee Smith will be back at second base and solid junior Sarah Cauley will patrol center field.
The other two outfield spots are up for grabs, Rogers said, though conventional wisdom says sophomore Alden Collins will be given strong consideration after making a handful of big plays last season.
On the infield, last year’s third baseman, Aiden Farr, who also supplied some big moments with her bat, will move to the shortstop position, formerly occupied by Riddle, while Farr’s spot should now come under the ownership of freshman Jenna Stone, who was a utility player last season, seeing some time at third, as well as the outfield.
“It’s going to be a new look for sure,” Rogers said. “We’ve kind of switched some infielders to the outfield and some outfielders to the infield. But, in talking to the girls, all of them seem happier working where they are now and all of them have been really good about not focusing not on ‘I want to do outfield … I want to play to second base.’
“I’ve had several girls approach me and simply ask, ‘Hey! Where do you see me fitting? What can I work on? Where am I going to be the best help for the team?’ There’s a really good rapport on this team and everybody is getting along.”
