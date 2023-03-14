MURRAY — Jonathan Rogers may be the new head coach of the Murray High softball team. However, he has already become fully aware that he is stepping into a team that, with several pieces returning from last year, is intent on changing some things that happened in the 2022 campaign. And he said he is happy to help.

“I know that I was setting some goals coming into this season but, in addressing things with the girls in the preseason, it was clear that there are some things they left unsettled,” Rogers said ahead of his first season opening this week. “So hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position to accomplish those things this season.”

