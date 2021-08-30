DIXON — Murray High was staring a third straight boys soccer loss in the face Saturday night at Webster County.
Then, defender Connor Blalock showed that he can be quite useful as a scoring threat. Blalock took a well-placed corner kick from teammate Chase Renick and knocked the ball into the Trojans’ net late in the second half to forge a 2-2 tie for the Tigers.
Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa said this match was nearly the perfect ending to what he described as a perfectly dismal week of soccer for his team as it dropped two tough decisions in 2nd District play before Saturday’s contest.
In those two losses, the Tigers (2-2-1) had scored a combined two goals at Marshall County and in Thursday’s double-overtime defeat at Calloway County. Once again, Rosa said scoring was an issue Saturday as the Tigers had 14 shots on goal, compared to just four for Webster.
Max Rosa gave the Tigers an early 1-0 lead on a 25-yard shot off an assist from Nate Wyatt, but the Trojans answered when they got a goal as the Murray defense had a communication issue that allowed the ball to take an unusual hop and into the net.
Webster then took the lead on its only shot of the second half after Coach Rosa said Murray High had possessed the ball in the Trojans’ zone for several minutes. That set up Blalock to supply the equalizer.
Now, the Tigers prepare for tonight’s All-A Classic Region 1 contest at St. Mary in Paducah. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at St. Mary High School.
Murray hosts golf
outing at MCC
MURRAY — In golf action Thursday, Murray High hosted Marshall County and Mayfield at the Murray Country Club.
In girls action, it was the defending state champions from Marshall proving their worth with a team total of 150. Trinity Beth led the Lady Marshals with a nine-hole score of 34.
Murray High was led by Emerson Vaughn’s 41, followed by Macy Saylor’s 51, Amelie Johnson’s 55, Jansyn Hays’ 57 and Catherine Kim’s 63.
In boys, the Tigers got a 45 from Ian Dahncke, followed by a 46 from Caden Kelly, 47 from Tucker Blane, 50 from Kyle Crady and 53 from Connor McCuiston.
Murray High will head to The Oaks Country Club for a match with Calloway County and Henry County (Tennessee) today.
