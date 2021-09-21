PADUCAH — Calloway County jumped to a two-set lead and seemed to have things under control in volleyball action Monday night at Community Christian Academy.
However, as was the case the first time these teams met earlier this season in Murray, the Lady Warriors were able to stay in the match and ultimately won it in five sets. Where Calloway had gained a 2-1 sets lead at Murray, this time the Lady Warriors won the final three sets in a row to claim the victory by scores of 19-25, 24-26, 25-22, 30-28, 15-8.
Calloway (5-7) had a chance to end it in the fourth set but CCA (9-10) extended the match before winning that set after it went well past the 25-point mark needed to win.
The Lady Lakers got eight kills and eight blocks from outside hitter Carson McReynolds, both of which were team-high numbers. Middle hitter Addy Bogard and outside hitter Gracie Adams both had seven kills as well.
Lillie Thorn had a good night with 14 assists and nine defensive digs, but the big numbers of the night were supplied by libero Kamden Underwood and Cambrey Driscoll, who had a whopping 44 and 29 digs, respectively in the match, keeping numerous Lady Warrior spikes from hitting the ground and allowing the Lady Lakers to remain in points.
•••
Lady Tigers give
big effort, fall to
Ballard Memorial
LA CENTER — All one needed to know when it came to Murray High’s volleyball assignment Monday evening was that it was going to be a big challenge.
Standing in the Lady Tigers’ way was a Ballard Memorial squad fresh off advancing to the Final Four of the Kentucky All-A State Tournament. And the Lady Bombers were in no mood for a letdown on their home court — the Green Palace in LaCenter.
Ballard took care of business Monday, handling the Lady Tigers in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-12. Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook described Ballard (19-3) as “solid” with its strengths being several players with height, as well as a wealth of experience.
The Lady Tigers (6-8) were led by outside hitter Jade Oakley with eight kills, while middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity had four kills and a block and Rachel Kjellberg had two kills and one service ace. Outside hitter Farris Howard contributed three kills, while setter Erin Faulkner had two aces and nine assists and setter Macy Chiles had seven assists.
