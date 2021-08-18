PADUCAH— Both of Calloway County’s soccer teams were in Paducah Tuesday and emerged with a split.
The Lakers claimed their second straight win and moved above the .500 mark for the young season with a 5-0 win over Paducah Tilghman at Jetton Field. Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers opened their season with half of its team in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, as well as their head coach, yet still played competitively in a 5-3 loss to St. Mary.
For the Lakers, it was a big first half that made the difference as they hit the host Blue Tornado with four first-half goals in taking complete command. Ethan Carson opened the scoring with the first of two goals he would have on the night with an assist from Bo Stom. Stom would also record another assist on a pass to Kristian Angeson-Pagh on the second goal.
Garrett McGrew had the third goal and was assisted by Jacob Akin, while Hunter Prince was able to capitalize on a Carson pass for the fourth goal of the half.
Carson finished the scoring with an unassisted goal in the second half.
This was one time where the statistics seemed to tell the story as Calloway outshot Tilghman by a whopping 28-3, totally indicative of how heavy the Lakers’ offensive pressure was in this match. Oscar Avila finished the night with a single save as he had an uneventful night in the net.
Meanwhile, across town at St. Mary High School, the Lady Lakers were missing several of its key players, as well as second-year Head Coach Savana Thielen. She said Tuesday night that everyone affected should be cleared to participate by Thursday’s visit to 2nd District rival Marshall County.
The host Lady Vikings were not hospitable hosts Tuesday but Calloway did not leave until putting up a strong fight. Avery Poston and Josey McManus had goals in the first half, while Emily Hollan scored off an assist from McManus in the second to keep the Lady Lakers close.
Now, both Calloway teams head to Draffenville Thursday with the girls match set for 5:30 at the Marshall County Soccer Complex at Marshall County High School.
Lady Tigers return
to winning ways;
Flota scores 5 times
MAYFIELD — After a tough Saturday in Owensboro, where Murray High emerged with a tie and a hard-fought loss in the DC Classic, the Lady Tigers returned to the winning track Tuesday afternoon.
Against 2nd District opponent Mayfield, the Lady Tigers found the back of the net early and often as they evened their record on the season at 2--2 with a 10-0 shutout of the Lady Cardinals at Bill Hale Soccer Field in Mayfield.
It was a huge day for Lady Tiger freshman forward Ava Flota, who scored five goals and added one assist. Her onslaught began 11 minutes into the contest. By halftime, she had a hat trick with two more goals, one off a Malaika Gachoka feed.
Flota’s other goals came in the second half, one with an assist from junior forward Kyra Jones,who had a big day of her own with two goals and that assist. Junior midfielder Peyton Wray also had two goals, while Gachoka also had a goal, courtesy of Flota’s assist. Isabelle Bourne had an assist on Jones’ second goal, which came late in the first half.
Murray High will look for its second straight win Thursday night when it travels to Paducah to face St. Mary in a match set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary High School.
Volleyball teams
find success in
road contests
CLINTON — Murray High and Calloway County both emerged victorious in volleyball action Tuesday night, with both wins coming on the road.
Murray High opened its 2021 season at Hickman County and emerged with a straight-sets victory by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19.
No other information was available by press time.
Meanwhile, Calloway moved to 2-0 on the season by easily handling host Trigg County in Cadiz.
The Lady Lakers made quick work of the Lady Wildcats in straight sets by scores of 25-3, 25-5 and 25-7. This was a major difference from Monday’s season opener at Bardwell as the Lady Lakers defeated host Carlisle County in four hard-fought sets.
The Lady Tigers will next take the court on Thursday as they play at Taylor Gym for the first time this year. That match is set for 6 p.m. against always -strong Christian Fellowship.
Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers will take a few days away from the competitive arena before having their home opener Monday against Community Christian Academy in a match that is set for 6 p.m.
Campbell has big day
for Calloway golfers
in Mayfield match
MAYFIELD — Calloway County’s Javen Campbell could not have picked a better way to end her best outing so far of the 2021 high school golf season.
The sophomore birdied the final two holes Tuesday afternoon at the Mayfield Country Club to finish with a nine-hole score of 35, just missing medalist honors in a match with co-hosts Mayfield and Graves County, as well as Carlisle County.
“Proud coach moment,” said Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles after witnessing Campbell’s final play of the day, a 20-foot putt for birdie from near the back of the No. 9 green after she successfully found the green with an approach shot from the right rough.
That was her second sub-40 round of the week so far. Monday, Campbell carded a 39 in a match at the Metropolis Country Club in Metropolis, Illinois. And Campbell was not the only Calloway player having success.
Calloway’s boys have now had two straight strong outings. Monday, junior Aiden Poston and senior Tanner Crouch both had scores of 40, while junior Caleb Ticknor had a 43. Tuesday, Sophomore Micah Koenecke joined Crouch in scoring 39s, while Ticknor ended with a 47. Sophomore Kaleigh Tharpe backed Campbell with scores of 53 at Metropolis and 55 at Mayfield.
“We are having a great week,” Miles said as his team now prepares to head east Saturday for the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 tournaments, with boys play set for Madisonville and girls play at Providence. “Golf is a game of slow progress and it’s happening for us now.”
