MURRAY — One of the saddest nights so far of the fall sports season in Murray-Calloway County came early this month when news that Calloway County volleyball standout Adison Hicks had suffered a season-ending knee injury began circulating.
Tuesday night, in a special way, she returned to the court. Assisted by Head Coach Lindsey Jones, Hicks used crutches to make her way to the serving line, then launched three serves to start the opening set of the Lady Lakers’ match with Hickman County on Senior Night at Jeffrey Gymnasium. She would add two more for good measure in Set 3.
The move appeared to motivate her teammates, who delivered a win in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11.
“We actually did this before, about two years ago,” Jones said of the idea of having an injured player return to the court in this manner. “We did that Ellie Jackson when she got hurt. Obviously, (Hicks) had to stand on the outside and she hit the ball from the service line.
“She has only missed one game since her injury and that was the night she had surgery. She is still so much involved with this team (attending every match and sitting at the scorer’s table, encouraging her team). I think this just lifted the all of the team up and we were all happy to get her back on the court again.
“This is one of the best senior groups that I have ever coached, though, and I will miss all of them dearly.”
Along with Hicks, Calloway( 7-7) honored Gracie Adams, Addy Bogard and Kamden Underwood. Underwood, the team’s libero, celebrated Senior Night with a team-high 10 digs, while classmate Adams had four kills,which tied for team-high honors with sophomore Lydia Bell and junior Carson McReynolds. Junior Gracie Friedrich also contributed a pair of scoring blocks.
• • •
Tigers can’t come back
against defending champs
MURRAY — Murray High fell behind early and could not mount a comeback as defending Region 1 champion McCracken County took a 3-0 win Tuesday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The Mustangs (10-6-2) took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break and withstood a few threats from the Tigers (10-8-1) in the final 40 minutes, including one close shot from midfielder Dylan McCallon about midway through the final half.
Now, Murray prepares for today’s resumption of last week’s 2nd District match with Graves County. That match was halted by heavy rain and lightning with a little more than 16 minutes left in the first half last Tuesday, Sept. 21, with the score tied 3--3. That resumption is slated for 5:30 this afternoon.
• • •
Lady Tigers press Henry
on road, but fall just shy
PARIS, Tenn. — In the nightcap of today’s doubleheader at the Mallary France Soccer Complex will be the Lady Tigers’ matchup with a Graves team that claimed an overtime win earlier this season in Mayfield.
Tuesday night, the Lady Tigers prepared for tonight’s encounter with a visit to a very good Henry County team on their home turf in Paris, Tennessee. And though Murray High did emerge with a 3-2 loss to the Lady Patriots, Head Coach Shauna Traylor seemed anything but displeased.
“We had a chance to tie it up late, in fact, but we just couldn’t,” Traylor said, describing the Lady Patriots. “They have a very good coach and they have a very good junior group over there. They were also aggressive but I think it was a pretty good game for us, going into (tonight).”
Murray High trailed 1-0 at the half after Henry scored in the match’s first give minutes. Then, five minutes into the first half, the Lady Patriots scored again but that was soon answered as forward Malaika Gachoka sent a cross in front of the Henry net that teammate Ava Flota was able to pop into the net to cut the lead in half.
Henry, though, lengthened the lead only a few minutes later before Gachoka slammed home a Kerigan Welsh free kick about halfway through the second half for the final margin.
Tonight’s match with Graves County will start following Senior Night festivities after the boys match.
• • •
Lakers survive visit
from feisty Sikeston
MURRAY — In a match that, at times, was quite physical, the Calloway County boys managed to emerge victorious in soccer action Tuesday night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Calloway (13-4) was able to take a 2-1 win over a Sikeston (Missouri) ballclub that had entered the match with a sub-par record on the season. Very quickly, though, it was apparent that this was not going to be easy as the Bulldogs (4-9-2) had several good scoring chances in the early going.
Eventually, Sikeston did take the lead with a goal with about 12 minutes left before halftime, and that lead held for a long time. However, the Lakers defended their turf as Bo Stom scored with about 15 minutes to go off a Hunter Prince feed and that combination worked in reverse for the winner in the final minute.
• • •
CFS defends home
court against Lady Tigers
BRIENSBURG — Murray High fell behind early and could not catch up to host Christian Fellowship in volleyball action Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles took a straight-sets win, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 at Briensburg. CFS (11-10) was able to keep the Lady Tigers (7-9) off balance at the net, limiting the visitors to minimal production.
Outside hitter Farris Howard had four kills to lead Murray High, while running mate Jade Oakley and middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity had three each. Libero Caroline Koenig had four digs, while Oakley had three service aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.