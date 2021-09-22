MURRAY — Calloway County recovered from a nearly-disastrous opening set in which it blew an big early lead to take the next three sets in a row Tuesday night in a win over Carlisle County at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
The Lady Lakers dropped the first set by a 25-23 count before rallying to win the second set by that same 25-23 score, then handled the Lady Comets by scores of 25-7 and 25-17 in securing their sixth win of the season against seven defeats. Carlisle fell to 16-9 as Calloway swept the season series.
Calloway led by as many as eight points — 10-2 — in the opening set but the Lady Comets steadily cut into the lead. Drawing even at 19-19. Carlisle would finally take the lead at 24-23 and won the final point to win the set.
However, it was at that point that the Lady Lakers began making their response, and one of the big factors as libero Kamden Underwood, who, for the second straight night, was huge in saving points with digs. Underwood, who had 44 in Monday night’s five-set loss at Community Christian Academy in Paducah, followed that up with 35 to lead Calloway Tuesday night.
She also had lots of help as four other Lady Lakers also ended in double figures with digs. Lillie Thorn had 19, while Addy Bogard had 15, Lydia Bell 14 and Cambrey Driscoll 13 as Calloway finished with 96 as a team.
Gracie Friedrich was the main offensive weapon at the net as she had eight kills and six blocks, while Carson McReynolds had seven kills and five blocks. Thorn also had eight service aces and 15 assists, while Bell assisted on 10 kills.
Calloway splashes
its way past Hoptown
MURRAY — On a night where the elements were causing a variety of issues for outdoor sports, Calloway County found what it needed to survive a very wet field in boys soccer.
Fighting conditions that had the ball skipping unexpectedly one minute, then stopping dead in the middle of a puddle the next, the Lakers were able to control the ball enough to claim a 4-0 win at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
However, the win came on a tough day otherwise for the Lakers (11-3) as they learned that they would be without their main offensive weapon — junior forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh — for the rest of the season. Head Coach Evan Pierce said the news was received Tuesday afternoon, ahead of that evening’s match.
“He has a torn meniscus,” Pierce said. “He was able to have an MRI a few days ago and we got the results today.”
Agesen-Pagh’s last two goals came apparently after he had sustained the knee injury. They were against rival Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic last Tuesday night, both coming in the second half of a 2-1 come-from-behind win.
As for the win over Hoptown, Pierce said the name of the game was ball control.
“It was a little wet out,” Pierce said, snickering a bit. “The field was very wet, but, believe it or not, it stayed really firm, and we were able to create some chances but, as has been the theme of the last few games, we weren’t making the most of them in the first half.”
That was a recipe for disaster in Thursday’s stunning loss to Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky Class 2A Super Sectionals in which the Lakers owned a 16-2 shots edge, but could only muster a penalty kick in regulation. Franklin-Simpson tied the match with a goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation, then won a shootout, 2-1.
There was no repeat of that Tuesday as the Lakers, after going to the half in a scoreless tie, took command quickly against the Tigers (0-12) in the second half.
Forward Hunter Prince scored seven minutes into the final half to break the scoring ice, then midfielder Bo Stom found the back of the net off a Canaan Bazzell feed five minutes later. Prince would finish a hat trick with two more goals in the final 10 minutes, one off a pass from Garrett McGrew, the other off a feed from Ethan Carson.
Lady Lakers play
McCracken tough
in road defeat
PADUCAH — Playing on an unfamiliar surface for the second match in a row, Calloway County’s girls more than held their own against a solid McCracken County team Tuesday night.
McCracken’s Lourdes Field consists of artificial turf, something the Lady Lakers saw for the first time all season Saturday in the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament against eventual runner-up Nelson County, who had entered that match undefeated. That match was played on the turf surface at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.
The Lady Lakers, though, seemed to have more of a feel for the surface, though still dropping a 4-2 decision to the Lady Mustangs.
“We played pretty well I thought,” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen. “The turf is not something we see very much and it does change how the ball bounces. It tends to roll more and your passes have to be more accurate.”
After McCracken (6-4) took an early 1-0 lead, the Lady Lakers (8-9) responded as Harlee Davis tied the match with a shot from out front. But the Lady Mustangs would score the next three goals before defender Avery Poston, moved to the front because she has shown an ability to score in the last few matches, delivered with a goal in the final five minutes.
However, like their male counterparts, the last week has been costly for the Lady Lakers when it comes to injuries. Tuesday, Calloway was without one of its main offensive catalysts, forward Rylee McCallon, who sustained a concussion in Saturday’s loss to Nelson.
Tuesday, though, things may have gone from bad to worse when freshman forward Rylie Lencki had to leave the match with what is believed to be a knee injury. Thielen said Tuesday night that it is too early to tell the extent of that injury, but she did acknowledge that timing probably could not be more disadventageous as a shot at defending 2nd District and Region 1 champion Marshall County comes on Thursday before the district tournament the following week.
