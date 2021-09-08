DIXON — Calloway County began its appearance in the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A State Girls Soccer Tournament Tuesday evening in style.
The Lady Lakers scored five goals in the first half and coasted to a 7-0 win over host Webster County in the Section 1 part of the event. The win moves the Lady Lakers to 4-6 on the season and puts them in the next round against Trigg County on Thursday night at Jetton Field in Paducah.
“I’m happy for them. This is much better than what they were going through two or three weeks ago,” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen, referring to her team’s endless battle to escape COVID-19 protocols that have caused several players to miss matches and have left her scrambling to find a consistent lineup.
“They’ve really needed this.”
A big factor Tuesday was Calloway’s relentless offensive pressure, which Thielen said was a good-and-bad thing. For the match, the Lady Lakers had 45 shots, while allowing only two to the Lady Trojans (1-6).
“The problem with that is we’re missing a bunch of shots,” she said. “But we had the ball pretty much the whole match, so that means we’re controlling it. We’ve just got to get more consistent.”
Rylie Lencki started the onslaught with an unassisted goal and that was followed by Harlee Davis’ tally off a Josey McManus feed. Lexi McClure then scored off a corner kick from Bailey Provine and Lencki assisted Kaylee Morris on the fourth goal. The first half ended with KayBre Gamble scoring off a Provine assist.
Lencki then added her second assist on a Rylee McCallon goal in the second half and Davis scored her second goal on a pass from Addi Schumacher.
• • •
Lady Marshals handle
ailing Lady Tigers
in volleyball
MURRAY — Murray High had to do without two of its main players Tuesday evening against a tough Marshall County team in girls volleyball.
Marshall (8-2) took advantage of those absences in claiming a straight-sets win by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 at Taylor Gym. Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook said the Lady Tigers were without senior setter Erin Faulkner, who was injured last week in a tight loss at Mayfield, and junior Alyssa Daughrity, who was a late scratch Tuesday because of an illness.
Murray High (3-4) tried to make the best of it with Farris Howard leading the team with five kills.
Also in volleyball action Tuesday night, Calloway County moved to 5-3 on the season with a straight-sets win over Trigg County at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Calloway won the match, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10). No other information was available.
Now, the Lady Lakers like their soccer counterparts, will prepare for the 2A state tournament that starts Thursday night with a home match against Webster County. Tipoff is set for 6:30.
Meanwhile, the Calloway boys soccer team will also enter the 2A state arena Thursday night when the Lakers entertain Hopkins County Central at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
• • •
Murray High,
Calloway split
golf match at MCC
MURRAY — The Murray High girls took team honors in a golf match at Murray Country Club, while Calloway County boys showed the way in the day’s boys contest.
On the girls’ side, Murray High posted a score of 192 to edge Calloway. Amelie Johnson had one of her best outings so far with a team-best 46 for nine holes to lead the Lady Tigers. She was backed by a 47 from Jansyn Hays, a 48 from Emerson Vaughn, a 51 from Macy Saylor and a 59 from Catherine Kim.
Javen Campbell had a 46 to lead Calloway, followed by Kaylee Tharp’s 62 and 66 each for Brie Lucas and Bailey Lucas.
Medalist honors went to Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown with a 39.
On the boys’ side, Caleb Ticknor led a solid showing for Calloway’s Lakers with a 42 that also was the individual medalist score of the day. Micah Koenecke had a 43, while Aiden Poston had a 44 and Tanner Crouch a 48. Calloway ended with a total of 177.
Murray High was paced 46 scores from Tucker Blane and Ian Dahncke, while Caden Kelly had a 47 and Nick Holcomb had a 48. That gave Murray High a 187 for the day.
