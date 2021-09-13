RICHMOND — Murray High finished fourth in the team competition of the 2021 Kentucky All-A Classic Golf Tournament Saturday in Richmond.
The Lady Tigers carded a 358 team total. Lexington Christian took the title with a 319, just 10 strokes ahead of second-place Glasgow.
Individually, freshman Emerson Vaughn paced the Murray High attack with an 18-hole score of 78. That was good enough to give her an eighth-place showing overall.
Freshman Macy Saylor was next with an 89, while junior Jansyn Hays had a 95 and freshman Amelie Johnson had a 96.
Murray High advanced to the state event in August when the Lady Tigers won the All-A Region 1 title for the 10th year in a row at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter. • • •
Campbell
takes second
at Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Calloway County sophomore Javen Campbell continued her strong play this fall Saturday by finishing second in the Graves County Invitational Tournament at the Mayfield Country Club.
Campbell finished with a nine-hole score of 81.Teammate Kaylee Tharp ended with a score of 107.
Both Lady Lakers will be heading to Owensboro a week from today to participate in the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament.
• • •
Lady Tigers
drop 2 tough
ones at All-A
PADUCAH — Murray High fought hard but came up empty Saturday, emerging with two tough losses in the Kentucky All-A Region 1 Volleyball Tournament.
Playing at the Paducah Convention Center, the Lady Tigers fell to both Ballard Memorial and Mayfield in a pair of competitive matches.
The Lady Tigers opened by falling to a tough Ballard team in straight sets (25-25, 25-18), then fell to the Lady Cardinals in straight sets (25-15, 26-24). The matches were shortened to three sets, not the standard five.
Earlier, the Lady Tigers had faced Mayfield in Mayfield and came away with a four-set loss.
• • •
Tigers earn
split in Boots
and Butts
HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High’s boys were given a curve ball before they took the field in Saturday’s Boots and Butts Soccer Tournament.
Originally, the Tigers were to have faced a University Heights Academy team they are slated to meet at some point in the Kentucky All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament. Instead, Murray High met the team it pretty much dominated Thursday night — Hopkinsville. Things did not change.
This time, the Tigers did themselves one better, beating Hoptown, 8-1, which was one goal more than Thursday in Murray.
Caden Cain and Trey Boggess led the way with two goals each, while Max Rosa, Leo D’Ambrosio, Wesley McCuiston and Dylan McCallon also found the net. Chase Renick had two assists, while Boggess, Kameron Murphy and Nate Wyatt also had assists.
Murray High outshot the Tigers, 26-7.
Murray High then took the field only about an hour after playing Hoptown at 8 a.m. and against an Elizabethtown team that has gone deep into the postseason the past three years. And a team who was playing its first match of the day as well. But the Tigers ran out of gas.
Head Coach Jared Rosa’s team lost by a 4-0 score, but he said the Tigers were in this match deep into the second half. Murray High, in fact, trailed just 1-0 with 15 minutes to go in the match.
“They outshot us 18-12. We had our chances, but they just didn’t fall,” Rosa said.
