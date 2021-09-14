HICKMAN — After going 1-2 Saturday in the annual Kentucky All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament in Paducah, the Murray High volleyball team seemed anxious to return to the court Monday night.
The Lady Tigers returned to the win column with an impressive straight-sets victory over host Fulton County in Hickman. Murray High (6-6) took care of the Lady Pilots (3-8) by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-22.
Murray High had a strong scoring night from junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity, who had a team-high 10 kills. Senior outside hitter Jade Oakley was just behind Daughrity with nine kills, while senior outside hitter Farris Howard added five. The Lady Tigers also had 16 assists from senior setter Erin Faulkner, who also had four service aces on the night, while Howard led the team with five.
On Saturday, the Lady Tigers’ one victory came against a Hickman County team they had defeated on the opening night of the season in Clinton. In the match at the Paducah Convention Center, the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Falcons in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19; the matches in the tournament were shortened to three sets instead of the customary five sets.
Against Hickman, Oakley again led in kills with nine, while Howard had six, along with a team-high three blocks.
Kynzlee Fox, another senior, had five service aces, while senior setter Erin Faulkner had seven assists. Junior outside hitter Rachel Kjellberg led the team with three digs on defense and also had three kills on offense.
Murray High was beaten Saturday by Ballard Memorial and Mayfield, each in straight sets.
Lady Lakers rip
Mayfield in 2nd
District contest
MURRAY — Two days removed from reserving a spot in Thursday’s Kentucky Class 2A Girls Soccer Tournament Elite Eight, Calloway County continued its sudden resurgence Monday night.
The Lady Lakers tore into visiting 2nd District opponent Mayfield (1-10) early with a flurry of early goals and did not stop in an 11-1 rout of the Lady Cardinals at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The win moves the Lady Lakers above the .500 mark for the first time this season at 7-6 (2-3 in district play).
It also happened on Senior Night.
“The girls played well,” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen. “Plus, we were able to play every player on our team tonight and it’s nice to be able to do that. Today was the first time we’ve had the whole team back (after a season-long battle with COVID-19 protocols).”
Calloway wasted no time in taking command Monday, getting a long goal from senior Bailey Provine and another from senior Rylee McCallon off an assist from Rylie Lencki within the first 1 1/2 minutes. Junior Addi Schumacher then scored the first of three goals she would have, followed by another from McCallon, one from junior Harlee Davis, another from Provine and two more from Schumacher, one off a Provine assist, for a hat trick and an 8-0 halftime lead.
Lencki would tally another time in the second half, followed by a goal from sophomore Lillie Curtis off an assist from usual senior Sunny Clark after she was pulled out of the goal. Kaylee Morris would end the onslaught with a goal off a Curtis pass.
Now, the Lady Lakers prepare for a test of truly how far they have come in this winning streak as they meet rival and 2nd District opponent Murray High in the second installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic tonight at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. The Lady Tigers took the first matchup by a 6-0 score.
“We want to at least give them a better game than we did last tine,” Thielen said, calling tonight’s contest a measuring stick-type of test. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to play a team the quality of Murray High with our entire team back now, We’re on a pretty good roll so we want to see how we can do.”
Tigers break even
at Boots & Butts
tournament
HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High started the Boots & Butts Classic Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday by winning a match and losing a match.
They repeated that pattern in Sunday’s second day of competition in Hopkinsville by defeating Hopkinsville for the third time in four days by a 6-3 score before falling to a good West Jessamine team, 3-1. That leaves the Tigers with a 7-5 mark for the season.
Sunday’s matchup with Hoptown was actually quite a bit more competitive than the previous two. On those occasions, the Tigers had outscored Hoptown by a combined total of 15-2.
Murray High still was able to have a firm upper hand against the Tigers on Sunday. Freshman Max Rosa had two goals and an assist, while seniors Connor Blalock and Chase Renick also found the net. Juniors Kameron Murphy and Carter Kimbro also had goals,while Murphy added an assist, along with senior Trey Boggess and freshman Leo DAmbrosio.
The Tigers only were able to tally once in the second match with West Jess with Renick accounting for that score. West Jess, which has come very close to a championship in the strong 12th Region the past several years, improved to 8-4.
Goal-keeper Josh Eaton had eight saves in the loss.
The Tigers now prepare for what promises to be a heated battle tonight in the second installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic when they host rival Calloway County in a rematch of a contest last month that went to the second overtime period before the Lakers won, 2-1.
That match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
