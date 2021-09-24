MURRAY — Murray High rid itself of a two-match losing streak Thursday night in strong fashion, sweeping visiting Hickman County in straight sets at Taylor Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers opened with a 25-16 win in the first set, then followed that by besting the Lady Falcons by scores of 25-11 and 25-12. The win improves Murray High to 7-8 after it had dropped a couple of tough matches, losing to a very strong Ballard Memorial team Monday night in LaCenter, while taking a heartbreaking five-set loss to Mayfield the previous Thursday at Taylor Gym.
Jade Oakley had the biggest hammer for Murray High Thursday as she recorded 10 kills and had a solid night at the service line with seven aces. Teammate Farris Howard delivered eight kills and five aces, while Alyssa Daughrity had five kills and scored two points on blocks, while Rachel Kjellberg had three service aces.
Setter Erin Faulkner also had 16 assists in the win, while Lacy Chiles had seven.
• • •
Tigers prepare for
All-A State with
blowout of Christian
MURRAY — Murray High’s boys soccer team made its final tuneup for this weekend’s appearance in the Kentucky All-A State Tournament count Thursday night as the Tigers ripped Christian County, 10-0, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
Murray High (10-6-2) started somewhat slow but quickly found its groove after Collier Crouch found the net with 16 minutes left in the opening half. Before halftime arrived, four more goals followed with Dylan McCallon (a minute later), Max Rosa (nine minutes left), Wesley McCuiston (three minutes left) and Crouch (just before the whistle) all finding the back of the Colonels net.
The onslaught continued in the second half as McCallon scored again just a minute in, followed by Caden Cain with an assist from Trey Boggess, Chase Renick, Boggess before McCallon scored once more for a hat trick. All five second-half goals came in the first 20 minutes.
