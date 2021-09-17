MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer teams defended their home turf Thursday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, sweeping Mayfield in a doubleheader.
The Lady Tigers easily clipped the Lady Cardinals by a 10-0 final score, improving the host team to 4-3 in 2nd District play and 8-5 overall.
For the second straight match, freshman forward Malaika Gachoka had a hat trick and was matched by teammate Peyton Wray. Murray High led 4-0 at halftime on a night where Head Coach Shauna Traylor said numerous players saw playing time from the bench as three starters were given the chance to recuperate after a tough stretch of matches.
Also scoring for Murray High were Kyra Jones (two goals), Ava Flota and Elly Grogan. Wray added an assist, as did Gachoka and Flota to go with their goals. Avery Vanover finished the night with two assists to lead the Lady Tigers with Isabelle Bourne having the other.
The Lady Tigers four first-half goals all came in the opening 12 minutes of play.
• • •
Tigers get back
on winning track
MURRAY — After a bitter 2-1 home loss to Calloway County Tuesday night, the host Tigers claimed a needed win Thursday.
Murray High defeated 2nd District opponent Mayfield, 3-0 on its home soil to improve its district mark to 3-4, while moving to 8-6 overall.
The Tigers led 1-0 at the half and were able to add two more goals in the final 40 minutes. Senior midfielder Chase Renick had two of the Tigers’ goals, while classmate Abraham Leon had the other tally.
This was a rematch of a contest from a few weeks ago in Mayfield that required a penalty kick shootout to decide. Murray High made sure that would not be repeated Thursday.
• • •
Lady Lakers can’t
get repeat against CFS
MURRAY — About three weeks ago, Calloway County was celebrating a win over a strong Christian Fellowship team on the Lady Eagles’ home court in Briensburg.
Thursday night, the Lady Lakers tried for the sweep but, missing their top player, senior Adison Hicks, who is out for the season with a knee injury, they just could not stay with CFS in a straight-sets loss. CFS emerged with the win by scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 in moving to 10-7 on the season, while the Lady Lakers fell to 5-6.
Grace Friedrich had seven kills to lead Calloway Thursday night, while Gracie Turner had 11 digs on the defensive side of the ball. Friedrich also had two blocks that resulted in points.
• • •
Calloway, Murray High
golfers compete
MURRAY — Calloway County and Murray High saw each other on the golf course Thursday afternoon as they were part of a multi-team match at the Murray Country Club.
On the boys’ side, Murray High had a team score of 195 but that was bested by visiting Trigg County, which ended with a 181.
Calloway had three players, which was not enough to be counted with a team score.
However, the Lakers more than made a strong showing with all three players finishing their nine holes below the 45-stroke mark. Micah Koenecke, in fact, had the day’s second-lowest score with a 40, which was backed by a 42 from Tanner Crouch and a 43 from Caleb Ticknor.
Murray High was paced by Tucker Blane’s 45, while Caden Kelly had a 48, Ian Dahncke and Lincoln English both had 51and Nick Holcomb had a 48. Medalist honors for the day went to Trigg’s Dallas Ahart, who shot a 39.
On the girls’ side, Murray High finished with a 191 team score.
Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor both carded 45s, while Jansyn Hays had a 50, Amelie Johnson a 51 and Ellie Bryant a 54.
Calloway had three players on the course with Javen Campbell ending her day with a 46, while Bailey Lucas and Brie Lucas ended with 56 and 58, respectively.
