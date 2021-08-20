MAYFIELD— Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa said he could see the effects of a COVID-19 quarantine in his players as they returned to action in an All-A Classic Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament match Thursday.
The Tigers fell behind host Mayfield and still trailed with about 25 minutes left in the second half. However, the Tigers were not interested in losing, and responded.
Abraham Leon scored the equalizer off a big run into the Mayfield zone by teammate Trey Boggess, then won it in a shootout by a 4-1 score.
“I could see it in our legs during this match. Our legs got heavy there for a bit,” said Rosa, whose team was originally supposed to be out of action into next week, meaning it would have had to miss the All-A event. However, it had no positive tests for the coronavirus for five days, allowing it to return to the field Thursday.
“It was nice to be able to get back on the field, for sure,” Rosa added.
Murray High (2-0) received a huge boost when keeper Josh Eaton stuffed the Cardinals’ first penalty kick of the shootout. That was followed by successive scores from Chase Renick, Collier Crouch, Max Rosa and Caden Cain to finish the win.
Murray High will now advance to play St. Mary in early September for the region tittle and a shot at a state title. That match will be at St, Mary High School in Paducah.
Marshall outslugs
Calloway in district
soccer doubleheader
DRAFFENVILLE — Host Marshall County’s teams showed that they were not in a mood to be good hosts Thursday evening in a District 2 soccer doubleheader with Calloway County.
Still smarting from a loss in Owensboro last weekend, the Marshals used their speed to full effect in a 5-0 win over the Lady Lakers. Meanwhile, the Lakers were not able to take advantage of enough of their opportunities as Marshall claimed a 5-1 win in the boys match.
In the opener, the Lady Marshals took advantage of a Calloway team still not 100% after having about half of its team quarantined in the past week, meaning practices have been quite infrequent. And that seemed to show Thursday as the defending Region 1 champions beat the Calloway defense down the field often.
However, Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen, who is quite familiar with Marshall’s longstanding tradition, being she is a product of that program herself, said was pleased with her team’s overall effort.
“We didn’t stop fighting and I actually thought we looked better in the final 15 minutes, considering we had a group on the field that had never played together,” Thielen said of her team that was still missing three upperclassmen, all starters. “They are fast with the ball, they’re fast with the ball at their feet and they move well off the ball. They were winning 50/50 balls in the air and a lot of that might come from not practicing for two weeks, because the week before, the temperature was near 100 degrees so we weren’t able to get on the field, then we have a situation where he had to take time off (because of the virus).
“So I look for that to be a bit of a game changer for us next week.”
Thielen said all of her players should be back in time for Tuesday’s district contest with Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. She also said she expects senior keeper Sunny Clark (13 saves Thursday) to be back minding the net after she aggravated a back injury in the second half of Thursday’s match.
In the evening’s second match, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce said it was mistakes at places on the field where those are costly that proved the Lakers’ undoing.
Marshall took advantage of miscues near the Calloway net in taking a 3-0 lead by halftime. The first of those goals, a Collin Riley score from the left side, came about a minute into the match.
“When you give up a score like that, it kind of puts you on the wrong foot,” said Pierce, whose team had several chances to stay with the Marshals. “I thought we were able to control the ball for the next 10 to15 minutes and we had some good opportunities, but we just couldn’t get the ball into the net and, then, we have a bad pass close to the goal and that’s what you can’t do.”
After Riley’s early goal, the Marshals’ leading scorer entered the fray as William Lynch notched his 11th and 12th goals of the young season within only a few minutes of each other. In the second half, Jase Strader made it 4-0 before Calloway finally made an opportunity count with Kristian Angeson-Pagh getting an unassisted goal to avert the shutout. Jericho Evans would end the scoring late in the second half.
Calloway’s Oscar Avila had six saves in goal as Marshall outshot the Lakers 17-8. The Lakers return to the field Tuesday when they host Graves in the second half of a doubleheader.
