MURRAY — About 24 hours after winning a match that could best be described as unusual in nature, Murray High stayed on the winning side of things with a 3-0 win Thursday night over visiting Caldwell County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, thus closing its regular season.
The Tigers coming off a 5-3 win over 2nd District opponent Graves County in a rare Wednesday affair that was made necessary because their original match had been stopped more than a week earlier by an approaching thunderstorm. Eventually, that match was postponed altogether because the rain and lightning were so heavy. This also postponed a girls match that was to have been on the back side of a doubleheader. It also was played Wednesday with Graves winning that contest, 4-1.
Thursday, there was no weather which to deal in this battle of teams that share the same nickname. It was the hosts in black uniforms that took command in the early stages with senior midfielder Chase Renick, who had the winning goal Wednesday, connecting in the match’s third minute. Classmate Caden Cain would add to the lead about 15 minutes into the second half before Renick finished things with a penalty kick in the final three minutes.
• • •
Calloway volleyball
goes 4 sets to beat St. Mary
MURRAY —Host Calloway County recovered from an opening-set loss to find its form and win the next three sets in a row Thursday night against St. Mary out of Paducah.
Calloway took the win — 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 — at Jeffrey Gymnasium in rising above the .500 mark for the season at 8-7. The Lady Vikings fell to 8-12.
The Lady Lakers were led Thursday by junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich, who recorded nine kills and also served five aces, while making four blocks. Classmate Lillie Thorn, hammered out six kills at the net and also had six aces from the service stripe, while sophomore outside hitter Lydia Bell had four kills and four aces and junior middle hitter Cana McDonald had four kills as well.
As always, senior libero Kamden Underwood was strong in digs with 19 but she had help from Thorn and Bell with 14 and 13, respectively. Junior middle hitter Carson McReynolds also had three blocks in the win.
• • •
Lady Tigers volleyball
fights hard in loss at Marshall
DRAFFENVILLE — As expected, Marshall County did claim its second volleyball win of the season against visiting Murray High.
However, the Lady Tigers can take the fact that this second meeting proved much tougher for the Lady Marshals than the first one earlier this season in Murray. Thursday night, in fact, Murray High made the Lady Marshals work much harder.
In the end, it was Marshall getting a straight-sets win, but it had to fight to win the first two frames, 25-20 and 25-21, before finishing the match with a 25-13 victory in the third set.
That moved the Lady Marshals to 12-4, which is the second-best record in Region 1 only to Kentucky All-A State Tournament semifinalist Ballard Memorial.
Thursday night, Murray High (7-10 with the loss) received contributions on many fronts. Senior outside Farris Howard had six kills, two service aces and two blocks, while junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity had five kills and senior outside hitter Jade Oakley had four kills and one ace.
Senior libero Caroline Koenig had three digs for the Lady Tigers, while freshman setter Macy Chiles managed one kill and three aces from the service line.
