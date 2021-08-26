DRAFFENVILLE — Anyone who did not see Tuesday night’s boys soccer contest between bitter Second District rivals Murray High and Marshall County would probably think one team dominated the other.
Well, actually, one did, the only thing was it was not the team that won the game. That probably should not come as a surprise, though, as this rivalry is loaded with such memories.
The latest such chapter was written as the host Marshals scored five times in the 20 minutes after it appeared Murray High had control. However, a red card against the Tigers left them down a man for much of the second half as Marshall finally wore them down in a 5-1 win at Colburn Stadium.
“We finally just broke,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, who said his team did all it could to overcome the key moment of the match, a red card on midfielder Trey Boggess early in the second half with the Tigers up 1-0.
Rosa said Boggess was going after a loose ball against Marshals keeper Stephen Claborn and the two collided. Boggess, though, was ruled to have not made a viable attempt to avoid Claborn and was thus red-carded, taking him out of the game. He will also have to sit out tonight’s first installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at arch rival and district foe Calloway County.
“In my head, I thought it was kind of harsh,” Rosa said of the red card, the effects of which were increased shortly thereafter when starting defender Connor Blalock was injured and also had to leave. “So we held up as long as we could, but in those final 20 or 25 minutes, the wheels just came off.”
Murray (2-1) was in the lead thanks to a brilliant 50-yard blast from midfielder Chase Renick on a free kick about 15 minutes into the contest. That was the only goal until the Marshals (6-0-1), who had 15 or their 23 shots in the final 25 minutes, began their scoring binge. Marshall would get two goals each from John Wood and William Lynch and one from Eric Hicks in the winning outburst.
That overcame a huge effort from Murray High keeper Josh Eaton, who had 14 saves.
“Josh kept us in it. I mean, they kept coming and coming but it finally got to the breaking point,” said Rosa, adding that Murray High nearly had a two-goal lead in the second half but Max Rosa’s shot hit the post. “We get a two-goal lead there and we would’ve really been in good shape.
“But even though things turned out the way they did, I feel like we’re there. We’re a good team and we’re going to get better.”
Murray High meets Calloway at 7 tonight at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Lady Lakers run out of time against Graves
MURRAY — A second-half lull proved to be host Calloway County’s undoing Tuesday in a Second District girls soccer match with Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lady Eagles scored three goals after Calloway had broken a 1-1 halftime tie early in the second half. The Lady Lakers did cut the lead to one goal in the final seconds, but the final whistle soon blew as Graves held on for a 4-3 win.
The loss kept the Lady Lakers winless on the season at 0-3. However, with this team still enduring a seemingly daily bout with COVID-19 protocols that have caused Head Coach Savana Thielen to juggle her lineups, she was very encouraged with Tuesday’s effort.
“Oh yeah, 100 percent,” said Thielen, whose team’s last outing had resulted in a shutout loss at defending Region 1 champion and fellow Second District representative Marshall County a few days earlier. “The girls did much better tonight.
“I feel like we’re still trying to piece together who goes where and we were still switching up a lot of positions tonight, plus we’re still trying to figure out our formation and who can play together the best and when to sub, things like that.”
The Lady Lakers started well, taking an early 1-0 lead on a Lillie Curtis goal, but it would be Graves star Ellie Carter who would be the difference maker as she scored the equalizer, then countered the first of two goals from Calloway’s Harlee Davis with one that tied the match at 2-2 near the midway point of the second. Carter would then assist Hadley Looper with the go-ahead goal and notch the hat trick later in the half, giving the Lady Eagles (7-1) command at 4-2 with about 10 minutes to go.
Davis’ score in the final minute gave the Lady Lakers (0-3) life, but the final whistle blew shortly after play resumed at midfield. Her earlier goal came off a nice assist from Addi Schumacher. Keeper Sunny Clark also had 13 saves in a losing effort.
“It seemed like we would score, then let down for five minutes and they capitalized after all of our goals,” Thielen said, focusing on Carter. “She’s a very skilled player and she’s just a junior and we had our eye on her, but she still exploited us. She’s got a good left foot and her shots were on frame and found the net.
“We weren’t stepping to the ball (against Carter), but that’s going to come with time. We had four different people playing defense, so we really don’t know who we’re going to have and who we’re not going to have, so it’s going to take some time to really get into a groove I feel.”
Calloway will stay in Second District play for Thursday’s encounter with arch rival Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. Kickoff is set for 5:30 at the Nix Complex.
Lakers romp past
Eagles at home
MURRAY — Host Calloway County seemed determined Tuesday night to show that it was a better team than it showed last week in a Second District boys soccer loss at Marshall County.
So, with another district opponent coming to its home field Tuesday night, the Lakers seemed very happy to use this occasion to perhaps make a statement at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. And they did, shutting out Graves County by a 6-0 final score to move above the .500 mark for the season at 3-2.
“I think (the Marshall loss) kind of kicked us into gear,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce. “It showed a few things about our team, and I think we’re going to look back to the end of the season and realize that the Marshall game was one of the best things that happened to us.
“I thought we came out with good intensity tonight. I thought we moved the ball really well and we found space, we found feet and I thought we really worked well as a team, and that’s what the score indicated.
The Lakers started strong, getting a goal from Hunter Prince about three minutes into the match. Freeman Reinhardt would score on a Bo Stom assist with about 19 minutes left in the first half and Kristian Angeson-Pagh would add another with eight minutes to go for a 3-0 halftime lead.
The Lakers kept the pressure on the Eagles in the second half as Stom scored on an Angeson-Pagh feed six minutes in for a 4-0 lead that would hold until the final minutes when Prince scored again off a Christian Reider pass and Ethan Carson scored on a nice feed from Angeson-Pagh.
“We were having fun (at the end of the match) and it was because we were still moving well as a team and getting everyone involved. It wasn’t a one or two-person show and, when we work as a team, we’re going to be a really good team,” said Pierce.
Calloway enjoyed a big edge in shots against the Eagles (3-4). The Lakers took 34 shots Tuesday, compared to only four for Graves. Calloway will now face arch rival and district opponent Murray High at 7 tonight in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Nix Complex.
Lady Marshals pull away from Murray High
DRAFFENVILLE — After battling defending Region 1 girls soccer champion Marshall County very close in the first half, Murray High seemed to run out of gas Tuesday.
The Lady Marshals quickly extended a 1-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 5-0 victory at Colburn Stadium.
“They hit us with two or three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Shauna Traylor, who said that, except for one miscue in the first half, her team had played the Lady Marshals fairly even in the opening frame.
Marshall’s Kelsey Crass scored two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half to give the Lady Marshals (6-1) breathing room.This followed a Kinsley Perry score in the first half when the Lady Marshals were able to take advantage of a mishandled ball in the Murray High zone that resulted in a 1-on-1 opportunity with Lady Tigers keeper Ella Parker.
Kallen Fuller then continued the surge with a goal 10 minutes into the second that would be followed by another from Zoe Maxlow 16 minutes in.
I’m not sure what was happening, but in this game, we were doing hydration breaks every 20 minutes, so this was basically a four-quarter game. It seemed like they would get the better of it in the first and third quarter and we had the better of it in the second and fourth, but it was that third one that got us in trouble.
Traylor had praise for Parker as she finished with 10 saves, some of which came in the face of heavy offensive pressure from the Lady Marshals. Anastasia Bryson eventually came in to relieve Parker and added four more for the Lady Tigers (2-2-1).
Now, Murray High prepares for tonight’s first meeting of the season with arch rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. That contest is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Lady Tigers get back on winning track at Trigg
CADIZ — Murray High suffered its first volleyball loss of the season Thursday night against a stout Christian Fellowship team on its home court.
Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers found the road to their liking as they returned to the win column with a straight-sets win over Trigg County. Murray High handled the Lady Wildcats by scores of 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 in moving to 2-1 on the season.
Murray High was led in kills by Jade Oakley with 10, while Alyssa Daughrity and Rachel Kjellberg provided backup with nine and eight each. The biggest stat line of the night, though, went to Erin Faulkner, who ended the night with 29 assists.
Murray High will look to put two wins in a row together today when it travels to Livingston Central for a 7 p.m. contest in Smithland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.