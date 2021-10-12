MURRAY — Calloway County gave one of the top area volleyball teams quite a match for a while Monday night.
However, after the Lady Lakers extended Kentucky All-A Classic semifinalist Ballard Memorial to extra points in the opening set,the Lady Bombers quickly restored their reputation as one of the most dominant teams in western Kentucky in a 27-25, 25-10, 25-10 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium. The win moves the Lady Bombers to 27-5 on the season, which is the best record in Region 1.
Libero Kamden Underwood, who has had some huge nights lately with digs, had another one on Monday as she recorded 29. Outside hitter Gracie Adams also had a strong night at the net with eight kills to lead the Lady Lakers, who fell to 8-8 on the season.
Inside hitter Gracie Friedrich had five kills, while setter Lillie Thorn went to the net for five kills and also had 10 service aces.
Setter Lydia bell assisted on 14 Calloway points and also had three aces.
• • •
Lady Tigers return
to court with easy win
MURRAY — Like their Calloway counterparts, the Murray High Lady Tigers hit the court after their fall break Monday.
In front of them was a Fulton County team they had easily defeated already once this season.
That did not change in the rematch Monday at Taylor Gym as the Lady Tigers claimed a win in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 to move to 8-10 on the season.
Farris Howard had 10 kills and six aces to lead the Murray High attack, while Jade Oakley had four kills and six aces.
Rachel Kjellberg had four aces, Alyssa Daughrity had four three kills and setter Erin Faulkner had 14 assists but also had seven aces and four kills in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.