MAYFIELD — Calloway County’s boys golfers had a successful outing Thursday afternoon in a match at the Mayfield Country Cub against Graves County.
Though they did not have enough players as a team, they still managed a 1,2,3 finish for individual honors. Tanner Crouch led the Lakers with a nine-hole score of 38, while Micah Koenecke had a 42 and Caleb Ticknor finished with a 43.
Murray High takes
straight-sets win
SMITHLAND — Murray High’s volleyball squad continued to show Thursday that it is not bothered by taking its act on the road.
The Lady Tigers won their third road match of the season, handling Livingston Central in straight sets, 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 to move to 3-1 for the year.
Farris Howard had a team-high 12 kills, while Jade Oakley had five, Erin Faulkner had three and Alyssa Daughrity also had three. Oakley also had six service aces, while Rachel Kjellberg had four, Erin Faulkner had three and Kynzlee Fox had two. Howard also added four blocks, while Fox had seven digs on defense with Caroline Koenig contributing four.
Lady Lakers fall to
Tilghman in 4 sets
MURRAY — Calloway County made visiting Paducah Tilghman work hard to gain a volleyball win Thursday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
In the end, though, the Lady Blue Tornado was strong enough to claim a four-set win by scores of 25-15, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17.
Calloway (2-2) was led by Adison Hicks with 11 kills, which was backed by Addy Bogard’s nine.
Kamden Underwood also made 22 digs on defense to keep the Lady Lakers in points.
