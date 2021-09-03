MAYFIELD —Calloway County’s Lady Lakers picked up their first win of the 2021 soccer season Thursday night and did it in style.
The Lady Lakers, besieged by a combination of injuries and numerous COVID-19 protocols, seemed to take out their frustrations on 2nd District opponent Mayfield, winning by a 10-0 score.
“We really needed this,” said Calloway Head Coach Savanna Thielen, whose team improved to 1-5 on the season, even though, despite their problems, they really had not played poorly in mos of their matches. “We hadn’t and I hope this is something that can get us going. We actually got three or four girls back tonight so we’re hoping to really start getting consistency on the field.”
Calloway’s onslaught included two goals each from Harlee Davis, Kaylee Morris and Rylie Lencki. Davis also had an assist, as did Bailey Provine, Rylee McCallon and Avery Poston. Provine also had a goal, along with Josey McManus and KayBre Gamble. There also was a goal of great significance, the first in the career of the one of Region 1’s best goal-keepers, Sunny Clark.
“We put her in the front and she got one. I was so happy for her,” Thielen said. “Sunny was in tears at the end of the game after she scored that.”
Calloway will now seek more success in what figures to be a highly-competitive Purples Classic Saturday in Bowling Green, There, they will face Bethlehem out of Bardstown and South Warren from the Bowling Green area.
Lakers continue
winning ways
in overtime
MAYFIELD — In the nightcap, Calloway County claimed its fourth straight win and took the hard road to doing it.
The Lakers went into overtime but it was a player who is starting to develop a flare for the dramatic who once again delivered. Junior forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh, as he did a week earlier in an overtime classic against Murray High, was in the right place at the right time.
He took a direct kick from teammate Aiden Poston and ripped a shot past the Cardinals keeper and into the net for a 2-1 overtime win that moved the Lakers to 6-2.
“That’s a difficult place to play, plus we had a little issue with some players having to quarantine (because of COVID-19 ) today,” said Lakers Head Coach Evan Pierce. “So, tonight,we didn’t have a full team but everybody worked really hard in this one.
Calloway took an early lead when Agesen-Pagh scored off an assist from Bo Stom. Mayfield tied the match just before half time on a penalty kick, setting the stage for a second half that decided nothing until the extra period.
Agesen-Pagh’s game winner came about three minutes into the first overtime period.
“AP just brought (Poston’s kick) down, made two or three touches and shot it in,” Pierce said, adding that he was not surprised the Cardinals were such a tough out on their home field.
“They took Murray to penalty kicks and took Marshall County (who beat Calloway 5-1 in Draffenville earlier this season) to overtime.”
Commented
