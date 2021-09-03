MAYFIELD —Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa said earlier this week that he is not against winning matches by grinding them out with low scores.
The biggest thing is winning them, and that happened again Thursday night as the Tigers only once in its match at 2nd District opponent Graves County and made it stand up the rest of the way in a 1-0 win that gave them a two-match winning streak.
“I think that’s a perfect way of describing it,” Rosa said of the “grind-it-out mentality. “It is a win, and that’s the most important thing.”
Rosa said the defense of the Tigers (4-2-1) was the key victory as they held the Eagles to only three shots the whole match. The one thing he said he wishes his team would do better is take better advantage of its opportunities.
“We did have 13 and we were pressing them pretty hard,” he said. “We were playing a lot in the middle part of the field and I think we needed to make some adjustments going forward.”
Lady Tigers learn
lesson in tough loss
in overtime
MAYFIELD — Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor said her team will find a way to learn from the mistake that cost the Lady Tigers a district win Thursday night.
What several players thought was a foul was not called and hat allowed Graves County’s Cambelle Drury to have an easy path to the net for a goal early in overtime in a 2-1 win that dropped the Lady Tigers to 4-3-1 on the season.
“We had a learning experience tonight,” Traylor said. “On the play, the girls thought they were going to be called for a foul, but there was no whistle and, for some reason, we stopped playing. After the game, I had parents coming up to me saying that they heard a whistle, but we coaches didn’t hear one.
Murray High took the lead only four minutes into the match when Kyra Jones found Jalyn Fuqua with a pass that Fuqua put into the net, but Graves countered as Hadley Looper scored off a pass from Ellie Carter to knot the match and send it to overtime, setti9ng the stage for the ovetime drama.
“The girls are really bummed about this,” Traylor said, adding that the Lady Tigers had chances to win the match in regulation. “We played really well for the final 10 minutes and had a lot of opportunities and we felt good heading into the overtime.
“We’re looking at this as something we can learn from. I’m pretty sure it’ll never happen again, and I told the girls that we’re fortunate. At least this didn’t happen in the district tournament and end their season, We still have a chance to see them twice more I think.”
