MURRAY — Calloway County scored twice in the home half of the fifth inning to take the lead, then held on for a 2-1 softball win Thursday over visiting Lyon County.
Pitcher Izzy Housden helped her cause with a tying double that scored Preslee Phillips and that was followed by Bailee Grogan’s go-ahead single that scored Laila Clark. Lyon (2-2) had scored a run in the top of the third to take the lead. Housden then retired the Lyons in the seventh, including two strikeouts.
Housden and Grogan were both 2-for-3 at the plate for Calloway (3-0), as was Madison Morris.
Housden limited the Lady Lyons to only three hits in the game and had 11 strikeouts as the Lady Lakers prepared for today’s encounter with crosstown rival Murray High.
The Lady Tigers were to have played Thursday afternoon at Graves County but that game was postponed due to the playing surface at Mayfield being too wet from rainfall earlier this week.
That matchup between Murray High and Calloway is set for 5:30 p.m. at Calloway County High School and represents the initial 4th District outing for each team.
•••
PADUCAH — Murray High’s tennis teams split a match Thursday with host St. Mary at Noble Park.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers prevailed over the Vikings 3-1 (matches) with Peter Kerrick and Dhevin Patel both getting lopsided wins in their singles contests, then Cooper Allen teamed with Kerrick to claim the lone doubles match by a 5-4 score over their opponents.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers came away with a 5-4 defeat. Kyra Jones Madelyn Myers both took singles wins, while Jones and Macee Flores won their doubles match, as did Cora McConnell and Myers.
•••
MURRAY — Calloway County fell into an eight-run hole Thursday afternoon, yet almost climbed out of it before falling to visiting Carlisle County by an 11-8 score.
Calloway found itself down 9-1 after the top of the third but began its bid for a comeback with two runs in the bottom of that inning. By the end of the sixth, Calloway had cut the lead down to only one run at 9-8 but the Comets were able to score twice in their half of the seventh and set the Lakers down in the seventh without surrendering anymore runs.
Cadwell Turner led the charge by going 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Gage Bazzell also had two RBIs, while Cole Lockhart also had an RBI on the day.
Calloway had seven hits but committed seven errors as the Comets had 15 hits on the day.
