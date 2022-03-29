MURRAY — Visiting Marshall County broke open a close game with some heavy offense in the late innings Monday afternoon at Murray High.
The Lady Marshals scored six times combined in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away to an 8-0 win at Lady Tiger Field. Marshall improved to 4-2 on the season in its 4th District opener. Murray High dropped to 0-2 in district play and 2-4 overall.
Murray High appeared on the verge of tying the game in the home half of the fourth. Trailing 2-0, the Lady Tiger offense had runners at first and third but could not get them across the plate.
Feeling momentum from their fortune, the Lady Marshals then capitalized on the opportunity with four runs in the fifth. For the game, the Lady Marshals ended with 10 hits, compared to only three for the Lady Tigers.
Marlee Riddle’s double to left field that nearly cleared the fence accounted for the only extra base hit of the day for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers also had three errors on defense.
•••
MURRAY — Calloway County split a home date with Graves County Monday in tennis action at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts.
Calloway’s boys took a 5-4 (matches) win over the Eagles on a sunny, yet still quite cool afternoon in Murray.
Connor Pile, Kanyon Franklin and Jayden Morris all picked up victories in singles matches. This was after the Lakers had won two of the three doubles matches.
Isaac Martin and Pile notched the first doubles win, while Kolt and Jude Bazzell delivered the other win for the Lakers on that side of the ledger.
On the girls’ side, it was the Lady Eagles emerging with an 8-1 victory on the day. Kaylee Morris had the only win of the day for the Lady Eagles as she went into extra games before claiming a 9-7 win over Graves’ Albany O’Neil in singles competition.
