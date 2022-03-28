MURRAY — Murray High took a pair of baseball wins on home soil Saturday afternoon, sweeping games with Livingston Central and Massac County (Illinois) at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
The Tigers had no problems in the opener against Livingston, winning 15-0 in three innings. Murray High (3-3) opened with four runs in the first inning, then ended the game with seven in the second and four in the third, using nine hits and five Cardinal errors.
Shortstop Kobe Watson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while center fielder Kyle Crady had three RBIs on a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Third baseman Carson Tucker was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and first baseman Abram McNutt was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The second game was a different story as the visiting Patriots took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and watched the hosts answer with four runs in their half of the first, then scored once in the seventh to force extra innings.
In the end, though, it was the Tigers pushing a run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth for the win.
Once again, Tucker supplied a big stick for the Tigers, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Watson also was big, going 4-for-4 with an RBI.
Nick Holcomb had a tough start but righted himself on the hill to go five innings as he surrendered three hits and struck out five batters. Crady sealed the deal by pitching the eighth without allowing a hit, while recording one strikeout.
•••
Calloway County’s tennis program gained a split Thursday in a home match with Mayfield.
On the boys’ side, the Lakers emerged with a 6-3 win on a raw, cold afternoon in Murray.
Isaac Schwepker and Cesar Villeda both had tie-breaker wins in their singles matches, while Kanyon Franklin, Connor Pile and Jayden Morris also took singles wins.
The Cardinals did win two of the day’s doubles matches, but the Calloway team of Kolt Bazzell and Jude Bazzell did prevent the sweep on that side of the match.
On the girls’ side, it was the Lady Cardinals claiming a 9-0 sweep of the day’s singles and doubles matches.
•••
Calloway County ran into a very formidable opponent Saturday afternoon as traditional Kentucky state baseball power Christian County continued its undefeated start to the season with an 11-1 win.
The bright spot for the Lakers (1-4) was supplied by Cadwell Turner as he left the yard with his first home run of the season, accounting for the Lakers’ only hit of the day.
Christian (8-0) was led by Western Kentucky commit Elijah Underhill, who struck out 11 Calloway batters for the Colonels and helped his cause with a leadoff home run in the first inning.
•••
Murray High seemed to have things in hand Saturday after scoring five times in the fifth inning of a softball contest at Crittenden County.
However, the Lady Rockets (4-1) scored twice in the sixth and four times in the seventh to steal a 6-5 win in Marion.
Murray High (2-3) had 11 hits. Pitcher Kylie Chapman, shortstop Marlee Riddle, third baseman Aiden Farr and second baseman Mylee Smith all were 2-for-4 at the plate with Riddle and Farr having RBIs. First baseman Victoria Burton was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while left fielder Madelyn Knight was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.