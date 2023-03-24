MURRAY — Murray High’s baseball team is making a habit, so far in this young season, of finding itself in some contests that have a way of taking a while to decide. 

Thursday night was no different as the Tigers went to extra innings for the second time this season. Like that first occasion, this one also ended victorious as the Tigers took a 2-1 win in 10 innings over a previously undefeated University Heights Academy team (4-1) at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.