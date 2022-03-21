MURRAY — Murray High was competitive but could not put together enough offense to defeat Lyon County Saturday afternoon in high school baseball action at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray.
The Tigers (1-2) took an early lead with two runs in the opening inning but it was the Lyons taking the win by scoring three times in the seventh.
Nick Holcomb and Kyle Crady each were 2-of-4 at the plate for the Tigers and both scored twice with Holcomb having a double. Cody Garner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Jack Elmore also was 2-of-4 on the day at the plate. Murray High ended with 11 hits, while the Lyons had 14.
***
MAYFIELD — Calloway County started play for 2022 with a bang Thursday by going to Graves County and beating the Eagles by a 9-5 final score.
After watching Graves score twice in the first inning, the Lakers erupted for six runs in the third inning. Calloway would add three more in the seventh to put the game away.
Cadwell Turner went three innings and surrendered two hits, while walking two batters and striking out five. Matthew Ray went the final four innings, gave up four hits and also walked two batters and struck out five.
Ty Weatherly had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jacob Akin was 2-for-2 on the day and scored a run.
Cole Lockhart also had a double for the Lakers, who pounded out eight hits.
