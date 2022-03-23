MURRAY —Murray High tried to stay with a high-scoring St. Mary’s team but, in the end, fell a little short in a 12-8 baseball loss Monday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
Murray High (1-3) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, but could not further cut the deficit against a Vikings team that has started its season a perfect 3-0.
The Vikings started fast with two runs in the first inning and three more in the third, but the Tigers answered with a run in the second and two in the third to stay close.
However, St. Mary would score in every remaining inning, tallying one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, then twice in the seventh. The Tigers tallied twice in the fourth but went scoreless in the fifth and sixth frames before finishing with a three spot.
St. Mary had 13 hits in the game, compared to the Tigers’ eight. Cody Garner was 1-for-3 on the day but had two RBIs and scored twice. Andrew Orr was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Abram McNutt was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Kyle Crady also had two RBIs on a 1-for-4 day at the plate, and Kobe Watson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
