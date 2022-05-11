SOFTBALL
Lady
Lakers
win
battle
of
region
class
champs
EDDYVILLE — Two teams who represented their respective regions this season in the Kentucky small-class levels met Tuesday night at Lee Jones Park with Class 2A Region 1 champion Calloway County matching up with All “A” Region 2 winner Lyon County.
However, the game itself was not very competitive as the visiting Lady Lakers defeated Lyon, 11-1 in six innings. After going scoreless in the first inning, Calloway (16-8-1) scored three times in the second, two more in the third and four in the fourth to take control against the 17-14 Lady Lyons.
The Lady Lakers outhit Lyon 11-3 with Reese Settle supplying the biggest stick, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Carson McReynolds backed her with a 3-for-4 night, with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored,while Ashlynn Bazzell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Izzy Housden struck out nine batters.
SOFTBALL
Livingston
beats
Lady
Tigers
late
Staff
Report
SMITHLAND —Host Livingston Central scored a run in the fifth and was able to hold Murray High scoreless the rest of the way in a 4-3 win over the Lady Tigers Tuesday at the Livingston County Fairgrounds.
Murray High (7-12) scored three times in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead on an Aiden Farr single and a two-run double from Marlee Riddle. However, a single from Hadley Hargrove in the fourth and a bunt single from Audrey Leahy in the fifth provided the winning runs for Livingston (17-11). Kylie Chapman was solid in the circle for the Lady Tigers with 10 strikeouts. n
TENNIS
Murray
High
...
Marshall
DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High was in need of a win and got it Monday by taking care of Ballard Memorial for the third time this season, 4-2, at Lady T
