BASEBALL
Graves
outlasts
Lakers
in
wild
one,
13-11
MURRAY— In the only spring sports event for Murray-Calloway County teams on Tuesday that survived heavy rains that fell Monday night into Tuesday morning, Graves County and Calloway County gave the fans at Laker Field quite a show as the visiting Eagles emerged with a wild 13-11 win.
Graves (7-7) took an early 3-0 in its first at-bat of the afternoon only to have the Lakers answer with two runs of their own to cut the lead to one, heading to the second inning. Then, after both teams went scoreless in the second, both scored four times in the third before going scoreless again in the fourth.
Up 7-6, Graves tallied twice in the fifth to increase its advantage to 9-6, heading to the sixth, where things got interesting again. Calloway scored twice to pull within 9-8.
Then, the Eagles seemed to have finally put the game away as they scored four more runs in the seventh, all of those runs coming on a Coby Mullins grand slam home run that cut through a strong wind that was blowing in from left field. That blast left the Eagles up 13-8, but Calloway was not quite finished.
Karsen Starks’ triple to right pulled the Lakers within 13-10. Then, a wild pitch allowed Starks to sprint across the plate with yet another run before the threat was finally extinguished, preserving the win for Graves.
Jacob Akin was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and 2 RBIs, while Ty Weatherly was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Conner Lockhart was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Cole Lockhart was 2-for-3 with a double.
This evens the season series between the two teams as Calloway took a 9-5 win on the Eagles' home field in Mayfield early in the season.
