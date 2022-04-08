BASEBALL
Fairfax
hits
Tigers
early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. —Murray High’s stay at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach this week came to a close Thursday with a 1-3 mark after Fairfax (Va.) beat the Tigers, 13-2.
The Lions (6-1) scored seven runs in their first at-bat of the day. After a 45-minute rain delay, Murray High (6-7) scored a run in the third but left the bases loaded and lost a chance to draw closer. Eventually, the Lions’ offense regained its earlier form and finished the game with six runs in the final four frames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.