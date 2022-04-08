BASEBALL

Fairfax

hits

Tigers

early

 

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. —Murray High’s stay at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach this week came to a close Thursday with a 1-3 mark after Fairfax (Va.) beat the Tigers, 13-2.

The Lions (6-1) scored seven runs in their first at-bat of the day. After a 45-minute rain delay, Murray High (6-7) scored a run in the third but left the bases loaded and lost a chance to draw closer. Eventually, the Lions’ offense regained its earlier form and finished the game with six runs in the final four frames.  