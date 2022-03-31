SOFTBALL
Lady
Lakers
win
big
district
game
on
road
DRAFFENVILLE — Defending 4th District softball champion Calloway County took a big step toward a repeat Tuesday night at Marshall County.
The Lady Lakers rode the right arm of pitcher Izzy Housden and were able to generate enough offense to claim a 2-0 win at Draffenville and seize command of first place in district play. The win puts Calloway at 2-0 in district play, a game ahead of the Lady Marshals and two games up on crosstown rival Murray High.
The Lady Lakers (5-0) scored a run each in the first and sixth innings, while keeping Marshall (4-3) off the scoreboard one night after the Lady Marshals had opened district play with a late-game outburst to break open a tight game in an 8-0 win at Murray High. Calloway opened district play Friday with an 8-3 win over Murray High.
Calloway had eight hits in the game with Ashlynn Bazzell supplying the only RBI of the game on a night she was 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, one of three extra base hits for the Lady Lakers. Housden helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Carson McReynolds continues to wield a very hot bat as she was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Housden scattered four hits and recorded seven strikeouts, while allowing only one batter to reach basewith a walk.
BASEBALL
Tigers
win
cat
fight
with
Trigg
in
extras
CADIZ — Murray High had to work overtime Tuesday night but emerged with a hard-fought 6-5 baseball win in eight innings over host Trigg County.
One night after watching a strong Lyon County team score late to win by the same score at Eddyville, it was the Tigers turning the trick on the Wildcats. Murray High (4-4) scratched across a run in the top of the eighth inning, then held the Wildcats (3-7) scoreless in the home half.
This game was close from the start as both teams scored once in the first. Murray High took a 2-1 lead in the second, then increased that lead to two runs in the fourth only to have Trigg tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers then seemed to have things under control after scoring twice in the fifth, but the Cats made their last at-bat of regulation count, tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh.
Good efforts on the mound kept the Tigers in the game as Cody Garner went the final two innings to get the win, allowing only one hit and striking out three batters. Caden Kelly started and went four innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, while Kyle Crady held Trigg scoreless in his two innings on the hill and allowed two hits.
The Tigers had 10 hits Tuesday. Garner was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Kelly was 2-for-5, while Abram McNutt and Andrew Orr were both 1-for-4 with an RBI each. Kobe Watson was also 1-for-3 with an RBI.
