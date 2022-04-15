Tennis
Mayfield
sweeps
Murray
High
MAYFIELD — After not being able to play any matches the first three days of this week, Murray High’s tennis program finally had a dry day Thursday, allowing its players to participate in a match at nearby Mayfield.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers fought the Cardinals hard before falling by a 5-4 score in total matches.
Murray had a rough start on the singles’ side, dropping four of the six matches. Wins were provided by Will Imes and Dhevin Patel as the Tigers tried to stay in contention.
They pulled closer in doubles as the team of Grant Whitaker and Lincoln English pulled a dramatic 9-8 (7-4 in the tie breaker) over Cardinals Karsen Neely and Alex East, while Imes and Patel notched another win, but it was not enough in the end.
On the girls’ side, Mayfield took an 8-1 win with Kyra Jones getting a victory in singles action.
