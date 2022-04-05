BASEBALL
Lakers
can’t
catch
Henry
in
seventh
MURRAY — Henry County (Tenn.) broke an early tie Monday afternoon with host Calloway County, then had to withstand a late rally in an 8-5 win at Laker Field.
The Patriots (7-9) were tied 1-1 after one inning after Calloway (2-6) knotted the score on a Gage Bazzell RBI single. Henry responded with two runs in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth in building an 8-2 cushion.
However, in the seventh, Calloway’s Karsen Starks followed Braden Pingel’s lead-off infield single and Bazzell’s walk with a two-out triple to left field that almost cleared the wall. On the way to third, though, Starks was struck by the ball, causing it to bound away from the Patriot defense and allow him to score and cut the lead to three runs before the uprising ended with no more runs scored.
The Lakers pulled within 3-2 in the third when an attempted pickoff throw went awry for Henry, allowing Cole Lockhart, who had reached on a single, to score from third.
BASEBALL
Tigers
can’t
make
up
deficit
against
Eagles
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Murray High opened play in the Cal Ripkin Experience Monday by facing the first of two Kentucky teams it will see this week on the Atlantic Coast.
The first game also resulted in a 7-4 loss to Bethlehem out of Bardstown as the Tigers (5-5) spotted the Eagles ( 6-6) a 5-1 lead after three innings. That deficit grew to 6-1 in the fourth before the Tigers scored two times in the sixth and once in the seventh before the rally ended.
Andrew Orr was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Murray High, while Kobe Watson was 1-for-3 on the day with an RBI and a run scored. Carson Tucker was 1-for-2 with a run scored and registered the only extra base hit for the Tigers, triple.
Bethlehem outhit the Tigers by a 9-5 count. Murray High also committed five errors in the game, compared to two for Bethlehem.
Murray High will return to action on Wednesday with two games on the docket, first against Lawrence County (northeastern Kentucky), then Union County (S.C).
