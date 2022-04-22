BASEBALL
Ray
strikes
out
14
Marshals,
Lakers
get
huge
win
DRAFFENVILLE— Riding the right arm of Matthew Ray, a young Calloway County team picked up easily its biggest win of the season Thursday against 4th District rival Marshall County.
Ray struck out 14 Marshall batters and the Lakers took advantage of several defensive mistakes in building an early lead that Ray managed to keep intact as the Lakers stayed in the race for the district’s No. 1 seed with a 4-3 win at Marshals Field in Draffenville.
This came two days after the Marshals (13-7 and 1-1 in district play) rallied in the late innings to overcome the Lakers (5-9, 1-1) by a 7-6 score at Laker Field in Murray.
Like Tuesday’s game, Calloway scored the majority of its runs in one inning, using three Marshals errors to fuel a four-inning third. Cole Lockhart started the uprising with an RBI double that tied the game at 1-1 after Marshall’s Alex Staples hit a home run in the second.
After Lockhart’s hit, Karsen Starks reached base on a dropped third strike, putting two Lakers on base. Ty Weatherly then hit a ground ball on the infield that resulted in two errors and a 3-1 lead with Weatherly ending up on third base when the play had concluded. Weatherly then came home on a Gage Bazzell sacrifice fly.
Marshall scored a run on a wild pitch in its end of the third and, from there, the pitchers took over as Ray and Marshall starter Evan Oakley who entered Thursday with a microscopic 0.56 ERA, made life hard on the opposing offenses.
However, walking the leadoff batter in the seventh and coming back to strike out the next batter, Ray was lifted, thus turning the game over to reliever Gage Bazzell, who had a rough moment or two before getting the final two outs and the save.
Calloway outhit the Marshals 7-5, but, unlike Tuesday, when the Lakers committed five errors and the Marshals had none, it was Calloway committing only one error Thursday, while the Marshals had four.
Conner Lockhart was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Lakers, while Chase Shelton was 2-for-4 and Jase Driver was 2-for-3 for the Marshals.
TENNIS
St.
Mary
sweeps
Murray
High
MURRAY — Murray High’s tennis teams had a tough day on the courts Thursday as visiting Paducah St. Mary took a sweep on the boys and girls’ sides at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.
In an abbreviated boys match, the Vikings took all three matches on the day.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers did manage some good moments before falling by a 6-3 score. Malaika Gachoka had the only win in singles, edging Ava Campbell of St. Mary by an 8-4 count. Murray High players did win at least four games in every singles match.
It was on the doubles side that the Lady Tigers found their greatest success, winning two of three matches. The team of Kyra Jones and Macee Flores won the match of the day, edging St. Mary’s Claire Haas and Milleah Smith by a 9-8 score that required a tie-breaker, won by the Lady Tiger duo by a 7-1 count. Gachoka and Avery Vanover took the other win by an 8-3 score against Campbell and Kate Lurtz.
TENNIS
Calloway
boys
quell
Tilghman
MURRAY — Calloway County may have shown Thursday that its big start to the season in boys tennis is not a fluke as it defeated traditional western Kentucky power Paducah Tilghman, 7-2, at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts.
Calloway, who moved to 8-1 on the season, set the tone by sweeping the Blue Tornado in doubles play with the teams of Kolt Bazzell and Jude Bazzell, as well as Isaac Morton and Connor Pile winning their matches by wide margins. Isaac Schwepker and Kanyon Franklin completed the sweep with a hard-fought 9-8 (7-4 tie-breaker) win over Tilghman’s Whit McNeill and Banks LaFont.
The Lakers finished their win by taking all but one singles match with wins from Schwepker, Martin, Franklin, Pile and Jayden Morris.
Tilghman came back to sweep the girls match, 9-0.
