TENNIS
Laker
boys
handle
Mayfield,
now
7-1
MURRAY— A big start to the 2022 tennis season continued for the Calloway County boys Tuesday as they edged visiting Mayfield, 5-4 in matches.
Calloway paved the way for the win by taking two of the three doubles matches at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts. The team of Isaac Martin and Connor Pile defeated the Mayfield duo of Alex East and Karsen Neely by a 6-4 count, while Lakers Kolt and Jude Bazzell defeated Mayfield’s Will Shultz and Abram Morris by the same score.
That led to singles, where Kanyon Franklin, Pile and Caleb Johnson all won their matches to seal the win.
On the girls’ side, it was the Lady Cardinals flying to an 8-0 shutout. One of the bright spots of the day for the Lady Lakers came in the doubles as the team of Gracie Turner and Cora McDonald fell by a 7-6 score to the Mayfield team of Charli Stanley and Josie Hale in a match that required a tie-breaker to decide.
BASEBALL
Marshall
comes
back
to
beat
Lakers
MURRAY — In a spirited 4th District clash at Laker Field, visiting Marshall County recovered from surrendering five runs and the lead in the fifth inning to regain the lead and hold on for a 7-6 win on Tuesday.
Calloway (4-9) had trailed 4-0, heading into its half of the fifth but managed to put together the big inning and give itself a chance to take the win. However, the Marshals (13-6) immediately responded with three runs in the sixth, then absorbed a run from the Lakers in the seventh and ended the game with the Lakers having the tying run at third base and the winning run at the plate.
Matthew Ray was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Calloway, while Jacob Akin was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Marshall was led by Ty Davenport, who was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Evan Oakley was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
SOFTBALL
Powerful
Christian
rips
Lady
Lakers
MURRAY— The last thing expected in Tuesday’s clash of western Kentucky softball titans Christian County and Calloway County was a blowout.
Yet, that was exactly what transpired as the Lady Colonels from Region 2 had the long ball working, hitting six home runs, all of the over-the-fence variety, while the Lady Lakers could not seem to start their engine in a surprising 16-1 Christian victory.
Things started innocent enough as the two teams went scoreless in their first at-bats of the evening. Then, that stopped in a hurry as Christian (12-5) scored three runs each in the second and third innings, then broke open the game with eight in the fourth and two more in the fifth, thus putting the 10-run rule into effect.
However, Calloway’s Carson McReynolds managed a bright spot for the Lady Lakers (11-4-1) by clubbing a home run of her own in the fifth. That was the only hit the Lady Lakers could muster against Christian hurler Riley Hancock, who recorded seven strikeouts.
Four of the Lady Colonels’ homers came from Madison Winkler and Kimberlyn-Gracie Harned,who each had two. Allison-Allie Houchens and Karlee Crick had the others.
Commented
