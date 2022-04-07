BASEBALL
Tigers
rally
late
to
beat
Lawrence
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. —Murray High scored three times in the sixth inning to push past fellow Kentucky representative Lawrence County and win 3-2 Wednesday at the Cal Ripken Experience facility in Myrtle Beach.
The Tigers (6-5 with the win) had trailed 1-0 before the winning rally that was highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park home run from Kobe Watson. Pitcher Nick Holcomb would surrender a run in the seventh inning, but was able to end the game and strand two Bulldogs (9-5) on base in the process.
Holcomb got the win by scattering eight Bulldog hits in going the distance. He only walked two hitters and had five strikeouts.
Murray High won despite being outhit by an 8-3 margin. Watson’s inside-the-park homer was the only extra base hit of the game for the Tigers and came after Josh Eaton had reached base on an error ahead of him.
Watson hit a line drive to right field that Lawrence’s outfielder attempted to catch by diving for the ball. The dive failed, allowing the ball to reach the 330-foot wall and giving Watson the chance to circle the bases.
Andrew Orr had the other RBI of the game for Murray High as he went 1-for-3.
Union
beats
Tigers
with
walk-off
run
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Where Murray High was able to win its first game Wednesday on its last at-bat, it had the trick turned on it in its second matchup with Union County (S.C.).
The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the home half of the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 win over the Tigers, who had their season record evened at 6-6.
Once again, the Tigers were outhit by their opponent as the Jackets registered eight hits, compared to five for Murray High. Yet, the Tigers were in the game, tying the game with two runs in the third inning and taking a 4-2 lead in the fourth with two more scores.
Kyle Crady was 1-for-3 in the game and drove home two runs for the Tigers, while Orr was again 1-for-3 and scored a run. Watson also delivered again with a 1-for-3 day and an RBI, while Caden Kelly was 0-for-2, but did have an RBI.
