MURRAY — Murray High saved its best at-bat for last Friday, scoring six times to break open a close game with visiting Hickman County in a 9-1 win at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
The Tigers (5-4) led 3-0 when they closed the game in style, earning their fourth win in their last five games. For the day, the Tigers had 12 hits, although they did leave nine runners on base.
Four Tigers had multiple hits with Abram McNutt going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Koby Watson going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Caden Kelly was 2-for-3, while Kyle Crady was 2-for-4.
Nick Holcomb was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Cody Garner was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Carson Garner was 1-for-1 with an RBI. McNutt, Watson and Crady all doubled in the win.
Holcomb took the win on the mound, going six innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.
GREENVILLE — A day after earning a trip to the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 semifinals, Calloway County struggled a bit at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs Stampede.
In fact, the Lady Lakers dropped their first two games of the day, falling 12-5 to Whitesville Trinity and 9-0 to undefeated Henderson County.
However, they found a way to salvage the day, upending the host Lady Mustangs, 5-4, to go 1-2 on the day and move to 7-3 on the season.
Calloway started strong against Muhlenberg (4-6), jumping to a 5-0 lead after two innings. Then, the Lady Lakers had to hold on at the end after the host squad tallied four times in the fifth before going scoreless the final two frames.
Izzy Housden survived nine hits to get the win in the circle, striking out seven batters. Calloway also managed to win this game with only three hits with Housden going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Carson McReynolds going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
In the loss against Trinity, Calloway had a 1-0 lead before the Lady Raiders (6-4) scored six times in the fourth to take control. For the game, Trinity ended with 14 hits.
Preslee Phillips did what she could for Calloway, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Bailee Grogan was 2-for-4 as well.
Against Henderson (8-0), Calloway fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and never could recover.
McReynolds, Housden, Phillips and Grogan all had doubles, but could not score. The Lady Lakers had three errors as well.
